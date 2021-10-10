Fashion brands are throwing money at stunning Netflix sensation Squid Game star HoYeon Jung

She plays a debt-ridden defector in the Netflix Squid Game phenomenon, but in real life Korean beauty HoYeon Jung is set to make millions after the ultra-violent survival series became a worldwide hit.

The 27-year-old actress and model has been inundated with lucrative offers from fashion and global brands keen to tap into her global fame and millions of social media followers.

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton made the Seoul-born star the face of its latest collection, promoting the French company’s clothing, jewelry and watches.

Sports giant Adidas and Italian fashion house Fendi have also signed deals with HoYeon, now one of the most sought-after models in the world after the world premiere of Squid Game last month.

The creators were also impressed with her popularity on social media, noting that she gained 17 million Instagram followers in one week to make her the most followed actress in Korea.

South Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung, 27, was inundated with lucrative deals from fashion and global brands after starring in Netflix phenomenon Squid Game

Her post showing a Louis Vuitton bag received over six million likes, while one of her posing in an Adidas tracksuit was approved by 8.3 million followers.

HoYeon, who is making her acting debut as Competitor 067 in the dystopian drama, is expected to grace catwalks in London, New York, Paris and Milan in the coming year.

A fashion industry source told the Mail on Sunday: “He’s a new face with huge success on Instagram, that’s what it’s all about these days. It’s a star.

Seoul native HoYeon gained 17 million Instagram followers in one week to make her Korea’s most followed actress

In the series, HoYeon (right) plays a North Korean defector trying to earn money to retrieve his family members trapped across the border, with his lackluster appearance in the series contrasting sharply with his glamorous photos on social networks

It comes as schools are warning parents not to let their children watch the violent 15-certificate series after students are seen imitating scenes in the playground.

In a letter to parents, John Bramston Primary School in Ilford, east London, wrote that it was “neither appropriate nor acceptable” for children to pretend to shoot themselves.

In the series, HoYeon plays a North Korean defector trying to earn money to retrieve his family members trapped across the border, with his lackluster appearance in the series contrasting sharply with his glamorous photos on the social networks.

HoYeon, who is making her acting debut as Competitor 067 in the dystopian drama, is expected to grace catwalks in London, New York, Paris and Milan in the coming year. Pictured: HoYeon at Paris Fashion Week 2018

As a teenager, she was so determined to be a model that she worked at Seoul Fashion Week, where she caught the attention of scouts and then went on fashion shows without the help of an agency.

In 2013, she competed in Korea’s next Top Model and finished second. She appeared on the cover of the Korean edition of Vogue after graduating from Dongduk University.

Squid Game, which is the most watched show on Netflix, takes its name from a common Korean playground game and follows a group of 456 characters riddled with debt.

Contestants fight to stay alive in violent versions of traditional children’s games as they attempt to win a $ 27million prize.