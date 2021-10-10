Fashion
FIFO workers must avoid ‘tight denim shorts’ after men fired for sexual harassment
- Liz Jelley helped build the Queensland Curtis LNG pipeline in 2013
- She said women felt responsible for the sexual harassment events
- Company representative asked women workers to dress more conservatively
FIFO workers were told to avoid wearing “tight jeans and short shorts” after some of their male colleagues were fired for sexual harassment.
Liz Jelley, 36, helped build the Queensland Curtis pipeline in 2013 and said during that time she faced degrading comments almost every day.
The former FIFO employee and her female colleagues were called to a meeting after two male workers were fired for inappropriate behavior.
In a recording obtained by the ABC, a representative advises women on how to avoid future cases of sexual harassment.
Women workers were told to avoid wearing “tight jeans and short shorts” because, due to a lack of education, men “think girls ask for it”.
“So how are we going to improve it? Management thinks the way to do it is for the girls to dress more conservatively, ”the company representative heard.
The woman reminds the workers that it was serious for two men to lose their jobs because of the incidents of sexual harassment.
She said male workers would now find it difficult to get dismissed.
The directive on the women’s dress code was reportedly communicated at several work sites as Ms Jelley left the meeting at a loss for words.
“We were really looking at each other like, is that real?” Is this really happening? She reminded herself.
The 36-year-old said workers at the site felt it was their responsibility to protect themselves from sexual harassment.
She recalled incidents of coworkers downloading porn on her computer screen when she left the room and how she felt unsafe in her bedroom at night.
The dreaded “door calls” would occur late at night when men approached women in the temporary demountable buildings on site.
“You feel like this is your place where you can lock yourself in and be safe,” Ms. Jelley said. “And then you realize that it’s actually not particularly safe at all.”
She said during her time with McConnell Dowell she was called a “silly little bitch” by a manager and a “site visor” by a member of the Queensland Gas Company.
Ms Jelley said the male-dominated workplace made women feel like their clothes provoked men who were fired for harassment.
In a statement, McConnell Dowell said there had been an overhaul of management staff since 2013, with the buyout of the company by Shell in 2016.
The company said the women’s dress code directive was neither reasonable nor in line with its occupational safety obligations.
“These historic claims are at odds with our values and the expectations of all of our leaders and team members,” she said.
Shell echoed McConnell Dowell’s sentiments and said he had a “zero tolerance approach to harassment of any kind”.
Kate Jenkins, the gender discrimination commissioner, said the risk of sexual harassment may increase for geographically isolated women.
She recalled that some of the most disturbing accounts of workplace harassment came from women living in rural, regional and remote areas.
