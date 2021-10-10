Want to make fashion sustainable? Make accessible, verifiable

A few weeks ago, a closed-door roundtable was held to discuss the impact of the Indian fashion industry on the environment. It involved representatives of the manufacturing sector, fashion brands and designers, representatives of the Union government and the United Nations (UN).

The roundtable was facilitated by SU.RE (which stands for sustainable resolution), a project launched in 2019 by the Indian clothing industry to work on reducing its carbon emissions, increasing efficiency resources, waste control, water management and creating a positive impact in line with the UN. Sustainable Development Goal 12. SU.RE, with 16 signatory brands, was created by The Clothing Manufacturers Association Of India, RISE Worldwide (Reliance Industries initiative in the sport and lifestyle sector) and the UN, with the support from the Union Ministry. of textiles.

Each brand has tried to quantify its sustainable development goals. House of Anita Dongre, for example, has pledged that more than 70% of its Global Desi clothing and 65% of its AND clothing will use environmentally friendly fabrics by 2025.

We spoke with Atul Bagai, head of the Indian office of the United Nations Environment Program (Uneps) to find out if the discourse on global sustainability is more than just a discourse, and the way that the fashion industry must borrow if it truly wants to move to a more sustainable environment. fashion. Edited excerpts:

Atul Bagai, Head of the India Office of the United Nations Environment Program (Uneps)

(Courtesy of UNEP)



Who is the biggest culprit in this mess in the fashion world?

Fast mode. Clothing based on aspirations has led to a rapid increase in fashion, with so many seasonal launches and changing trends leading to early eliminations. Research has shown that the use phase (washing, drying, ironing) of clothes accounts for 20 to 40% of the overall impact depending on the indicators, including climate change and the water footprint. As millennial consumers pay more attention to environmental sustainability, studies have found a big gap between consumer intent and reality.

How to really change the mentalities of consumers?

We have a long way to go, but there are certainly ways to ease the transition. We can start by educating consumers and engaging with them to shift mindsets towards more sustainable lifestyles. At Unep, we are trying to develop a comprehensive communications strategy to create demand and inspire action for a positive fashion future, changing the dominant narrative of the mining, mining and disposable consumption sector, towards regeneration, equity and care.

But, at the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear that it is not enough to make people aware of sustainability. You need to create a larger environment to ensure that sustainability is a viable and easily accessible option for consumers. And for this to happen, you need coordinated actions from all stakeholders (government, industry, consumers) in all regions, and changes at every step of the value chain, involving actors of all sizes and sizes. market segments to make fashion sustainable.

For example, the underlying nature of the textile industry must change. That is, to move from an industry producing large volumes of essentially disposable articles to an industry producing valuable articles which remain in use for a long time before being reused or recycled. Circularity demands new ways of doing business. We need to adopt new business models. Then, the use of hazardous substances in the processing of textiles must be eliminated.

Resources need to be used much more efficiently, with a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Technical solutions such as waterless dyeing must be developed to cope with the high use of energy, chemicals and water in textile processing. We need to do all of this and more if we are serious about transitioning.

There is certainly a lot of talk about sustainability. But as economies open up, we also celebrate extravagance. Can the latter coexist?

There is sustainable fashion if the fashion industry (producers) and users (consumers) organize fashion on the basis of responsible consumption and production principles in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal 12.

Over the years, the global textile industry has seen an increase in the consumption, manufacture and use of textile products, affecting the global climate, the quality of ecosystems and human health. Currently, more than 300 million employees work along the textile value chain. The sector represents 2 to 8% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

There is still a reason to hope. Industry, governments and organizations have launched initiatives that increase circularity. The Covid made it possible to underline the urgency.

More and more brands are using terms like green, eco-friendly fabric, sustainable material. How can consumers be sure that a brand lives up to its claims?

You see, consumers today are much more aware of the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Internet searches for sustainable fashion tripled between 2016 and 2019. According to a recent report from The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Co. website, 65% of consumers in developing economies are actively seeking sustainable fashion. This increased demand, of course, cannot translate into concrete behavior change unless consumers are equipped with transparent information to understand which products are sustainable.

The greenwashing syndrome is certainly a serious problem, and it can be addressed by incorporating verification systems such as eco-brands and eco-certification. Some examples include the EU Ecolabel system; the HIGG index which helps companies communicate to consumers about the environmental performance of a garment or garment.

However, it should also be considered that there is a plethora of standards and labels available on the market, which becomes an issue both for the industry (increase in the cost of certification) as well as for the consumer (increase in the confusion). According to research, consumers can only make more sustainable decisions if they have accurate and reliable information. There is a need to educate consumers more about sustainability labels and standards.

Traceability is a must. Product labels should be able to provide consumers with accurate information about the origin of items, their material, chemical content and the impact they have on people and the planet. It’s not just about buying more sustainable fashion, but also about not buying, or washing in a different way, and keeping the clothes on longer.

Another thing to remember, especially in the Indian context, is that sustainability is not a new concept that we have come up with recently. We can take inspiration from our traditional looms which represent an ecological and slow fashion based on centuries-old traditions of weaving and natural dyeing. We need to integrate this knowledge of integrated sustainability, recyclability, even upcyclability.

Brands introduce clothes made with recycled materials. On the other hand, there is the tendency to upcycling things. Which is the better option: recycling or upcycling?

The benefits of recycling and upcycling are already established. So there is neither a situation. It depends on a case-by-case basis as to whether upcycling or recycling is preferable. The benefits for both can be maximized by addressing changes throughout the value chain, including the type of materials we use, the production system, consumption patterns and take-back systems for upcycling or the recycling. Ultimately, we must promise ourselves that we must make and consume clothing in a way that increases lifespan and options after use.

