“The truth is, I can no longer wash, dress or visit the little boys’ room without help”

Sunday 14 March 2021

Mother’s Day, Mother’s Sunday, call it what you want. Even when your mom isn’t around, you don’t forget her. A day to reflect a little on what you miss and what happened before.

A year ago, I visited my mother’s grave. It was my first time there since he passed away and it just seemed like a good and right thing to do. The mother was buried in the old cemetery of Stow St Mary of Wedale and Heriot Church. She had certain stipulations regarding her funeral and her resting place, and this was carried out according to her wishes.

Visiting the cemetery this time, two years after losing her, it comes back to me that her funeral was not without a little strange drama. Robbie Brown, the funeral director and a man I had packed up with for several years in Melrose’s fray, knew there would be a problem or two getting to the grave, due to the location and the fact that it is on a hill. No problem, we had plenty of able-bodied men to help him. But, I think now, Mom might have moved around in her coffin a bit, given the jolting and pushing it took to finally put her in place.

Today I remember this as I walk towards his grave. There are several steps, then an uphill path that leads to the lair. The steps seem massive, not quite the north face of the Eiger, but trying to lift my legs is almost impossible. The climb is almost too much for me.

Ben collects snowdrops and ties a small rubber band around them to hold them together. Beautiful and simple, which, to be fair, isn’t what you would necessarily think when you had to handle me. Because what goes up has to come down and that was easier said than done, because firstly gravity takes over, and secondly, I can see where I could end up. This loss of confidence becomes revealing.

On a daily basis, I don’t really notice any major deterioration in my behavior. Where it’s easier to see is when there’s a gap between activities or getaways, like a trip to the dentist, or chiropractor, or on our way and on the trail in front of the house. It must only be a few weeks, and I can say that I have limitations that weren’t there last time.

When it’s one year old, as it was between trips to Mom’s grave, I’m all too aware of my decline. What I could do 12 months ago, or what was manageable, is now virtually impossible. If I see it, others must see it. If I don’t admit it, maybe others will ignore it too. But for how long ?

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Under Well, were so far so it would be rude not to visit her, my Sunday breakfast is interrupted by the appearance of a couple of well known intruders none other than Will Greenwood and Scott Quinnell, two former opponents, two former teammates, two lifelong friends.

We’ve all been in the same place, at the same time, a few times since, but it was the 1997 Lions tour that brought us together, forever. After the year we have had it was just great to see them. Will was officially at Bluecairn doing some interviews and filming, Scott was there to watch a pro at work. Better to be honest.