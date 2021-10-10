Fashions Biggest Night Out is back





The Met Gala, officially named The Costume Institute Gala, was established in 1948 by fashion icon Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute. This institute was and remains independently funded because fashion was not recognized as an art when this section was opened. The annual gala is a glamorous, star-studded event, taking place on the opening date of the Costume Institute’s Spring Fashion Show. The inaugural Met Gala, which cost guests $ 100 a ticket ($ 830 in today’s currency after adjusting for inflation), was a humble event featuring an orchestra, fine dining and a elegant outfit. In 2021, the cost was an astronomical $ 30,000 per ticket, or $ 300,000 per table, with musical performers from the Tony Award Winners, Broadway stars and pop star Justin Bieber. Renta and Versace in the business. The original picturesque gala became the extravagance it is today with the vision of Anna Wintour, artistic director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine. Its first gala which sold for $ 1,000 a ticket in 1995 was a resounding success thanks to the huge media coverage surrounding celebrities and fashion designers. Over the course of two decades of Met Galas, Wintour has raised nearly $ 175 million. This year’s Met Gala, themed In America, raised a save $ 16.75 million. The Gala is the main source of income to keep the museum’s fashion department alive. Due to the drop in museum visitors following COVID-19, the Met lost approximately $ 150 million in revenue; in addition, their main source of funding, the annual Gala, has been canceled. In recent years, the Mets’ main sponsors have been companies ranging from Amazon to Apple, as well as fashion houses Gucci and Versace. The gala allows companies to advertise their brand by outfitting celebrities in their respective labels for red carpet appearances, and often signing them as brand ambassadors. In recent years, tech companies including Amazon and Instagram have slowly participated in this lavish perk. This year, Instagram sponsored the gala reported that’s between $ 1 million and $ 3 million from the Met’s exhibitions and catalog. The Met Gala is no stranger to social media. Being the second most followed museum Instagram account behind the Museum Of Modern Art (MoMA), the Met is well versed in social media platforms and their influence on viewers. For the 2019 gala, the Met has partnered with TikTok to announce the benefit. In less than 48 hours, they collected over 170 million views and garnered significant digital publicity. They recognize social media as an opportunistic marketing platform, with the ability to grow their audience digitally. In an almost entirely virtual year, Instagram with its 1 billion global users have become a tool capable of hosting online museum tours and showcasing works of art. As spokesperson for the Met declared, by attaching their name to such a defining and high-level gala securing their cultural status, Instagram has a lot to gain from such a sponsorship deal. Photo caption: The Charles Engelhard courtyard at the Met Photo credit: Pixabay

