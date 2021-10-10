Selma Blair Stuns In Floral Dress At The Premiere Of Presentation, Selma Blair’s Doc On Her Life With MS

Selma Blair shared her life story on Instagram following her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018, and subsequent chemotherapy treatments the following year.

His posts over the past few years have given him 2.5 million fans and subscribers with brief updates on his condition and snippets of his life in the future.

Now, she tells her brave story of survival, as she adapts to new lifestyles, in new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

And on Saturday, the Cruel Intentions star looked like the image of good health when she premiered at the Sag Harbor cinema in the Hamptons.

Debut: Selma Blair, 49, appeared to be in good health when she attended the premiere of the documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, which recounts her plight after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018

The Michigan native, 49, stepped out to theaters in Sag Harbor, New York, wearing a white and red floral dress that fell to mid-calf.

The gorgeous number had a V-neck and thick black trim along the sleeves and neckline.

She completed her look with a pair of black heels and her cropped, platinum blonde hair.

And since people with MS have mobility issues and are at significant risk of falling, the actress stepped with a cane, which she leaned on while performing various poses on the red carpet at the first.

Ladies night: Blair stepped out in a white and red floral dress alongside director Rachel Fleit

In Praise: The documentary received wide critical acclaim and was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Privacy in Storytelling after its premiere at the South by Southwest virtual event in March 2021

Blair is also reportedly co-starring on the red carpet with documentary director Rachel Fleit, who is also the Creative Director of New York-based womenswear brand Honor NYC.

Fleit showed off her style in an orange and black plaid dress, which hugged her feminine curves, and black boots.

She has been completely bald since she was 18 months old due to a diagnosis of heralopecia totalis, which is a condition characterized by complete loss of hair on the scalp, according to Belgraviacentre.

Total alopecia cannot be treated, however alopecia areata, where the hair loss is patchy across the scalp, can in some circumstances be treated with a hair loss treatment program.

Glowing: Blair also snuggled up next to producer Jordan Overstreet

The team: Overstreet, Blair and Fleit also stopped by to pose for a few photos together

Producer Jordan Overstreet was also in attendance, wearing a green and black wrap dress and black open-toed low heels.

Blair made her diagnosis of MS public in October 2018, after suffering for years from unexplained symptoms such as falls, falling objects and hazy memory.

She then endured two months of grueling chemotherapy treatments in the summer of 2019, followed by intense physical therapy.

Normally associated with cancer, chemotherapy can also be very effective in killing cells that break down the nervous system, which can slow the disease or stop it altogether. But it has a physical cost which varies from patient to patient.

Survival Story: Introducing, Selma Blair follows the actress after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, and subsequent chemotherapy treatments the following year

Emotional: Documentary is a deeply intimate and powerful feature of a woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience as she adjusts to life after her MS diagnosis.

Courageous: Cruel Intentions star endured a series of emotional and physical pain on the road to recovery

By September 2019, the Michigan native referred to physical therapy as “the start of my healing journey” and “the long way to get to where I want to be.”

After the South by Southwest virtual event premiered in March, Introducing Selma Blairwas critically acclaimed and received a Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Privacy in Storytelling.

The documentary will debut in theaters on October 15, in a limited release, before airing on the Discovery + streaming service on October 21.

Her journey: Blair made public her diagnosis of MS in October 2018, after suffering for years from unexplained symptoms such as falls, falling objects and hazy memory