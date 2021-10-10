Why sustainable fashion makes the difference at Bramley

A movement created and led by volunteers to encourage sustainable fashion in Bramley is about to host its latest exchange event. Founder Vickie Jamieson explains how the clothing swap goes save both the planet and your purse…

Vickie Jamieson runs Bramley Clothing Exchange

Bramley Community Clothing Exchange is back on Saturday October 16. It opens 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bramley Community Center on Waterloo Lane, Bramley. Admission is 3 per person, but children are free.

If you’ve never been before, a clothes swap is a bit like a fetch and buy – except that the clothes you bring serve as change for the clothes you buy and you can buy up. the number of clothes you donated. A simple wholesale exchange. New clothes, or new for you, for the price of the entrance fee. What a story!

Participants are requested to bring up to 20 items of clothing (if you are also bringing children’s clothing, please bring 20 children’s clothing plus the 20 adult clothing). The items you bring should be new or lightly worn, undamaged and clean – something you would be happy to receive.

Upon arrival, you will register the clothes you have brought and will be given a token with a number indicating the number of clothes you have brought. It’s your credit to spend now. You are then free to browse.

At the clothing exchange there is a wide variety of items to choose from, there are clothes for men, women and children.

There are coats, dresses, pants, suits, pajamas, sportswear, shoes, bags, hats and scarves, etc. When you are done and have chosen the clothes you like, you can proceed to checkout and redeem your numbered token for the items you have chosen. . If you haven’t used all of your credit, it can be carried over to the next event so you don’t lose.

Clothing swaps like ours in Bramley are helping fight the climate emergency.

According to figures from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), it takes 3,781 liters of water to make jeans, from cotton production to delivery of the final product to the store.

This equates to the emission of approximately 33.4 kilograms of carbon equivalent. And that’s just for a pair of jeans, imagine the environmental cost of everything in our wardrobes. The fashion industry is an industry that creates huge amounts of carbon emissions and pollutes water and land across the world.

Each year, the fashion industry uses 93 billion cubic meters of water, which is enough to meet the consumption needs of five million people.

Of all the wastewater created in the world, 20% comes from the dyeing and processing of fabrics. And 87% of the fibers and fabrics used by the fashion industry are incinerated or disposed of in landfill. Of the total global carbon emissions, the fashion industry is responsible for 10%, which is more than all international flights and shipping combined.

And if that’s not enough to save the planet and your purse at the same time, we’ve teamed up again with Leeds Inner West Uniform Exchange so parents can find school uniforms and PE kit items that literally won’t cost the earth.

No fees will be charged to people accessing Uniform Exchange only. To find read more about uniform exchange here.

And to top it off, hot and cold drinks will be offered, as well as cakes, cookies and buns to buy; with all proceeds from the event going to Dementia UK.

For more