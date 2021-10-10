Leó Chú continues to impress, categorically opens Sounders account





My expectations for Le are pretty straightforward: that he works for the team, that he plays for his teammates, Schmetzer said. He’s a young player who has a tremendous pace, good speed, he can move forward, he can combine his little back and forth, all those little nuances. It helped him, it helped us be successful in the game. He is a youngster who has played well, but in the longer term, our expectations as coaches are that he works, that he knows how to defend as we want, but that does not take away from him. has, which is a very good attacking mentality.

Ch and the Sounders are now focused on securing the No.1 seed in the Western Conference and on the home court advantage. They hold a five-point lead over Sporting Kansas City and are determined to reach that goal with six games to go.

What’s different about this team is the camaraderie in the dressing room, said forward Will Bruin. When we were on the training ground we put it in and everyone competes to make everyone better. Everyone wants to start, everyone wants to play, but it’s won on the training ground, and the camaraderie off the training ground and in the locker room, this team is one of the best in which I ‘have been. It says a lot about the professionalism inside the locker room and also about the quality we have.

The Sounders will continue that quest next Saturday when they visit the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM). And whether Ch leaves the bench again or makes his first club start, he looks forward to contributing to the squad in any way he can.

[Making the playoffs] is one of the reasons I came here, said Ch. We were building the history of the club, and I want to put my name in the history of the club.

