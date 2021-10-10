Disney World dresses up for birthday after pandemic party threat – Reading Eagle

ORLANDO, Florida Walt Disney World enters its golden years as the resort begins its extended 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney is rolling out three new shows, a family-friendly dark ride and dozens of gold character statues, and polishing iconic theme park centerpieces and installing other upgrades for the festivities.

But the coronavirus pandemic has complicated procedures, affecting everything from travel planning to supply chains to health precautions.

Amid the shelves filled with 50th anniversary memorabilia and the crowds gathering at the redecorated Cinderella Castle, the event seems underrated to Jim Hill, who runs JimHillMedia.com and co-hosts The Disney Dish Podcast.

Some of them are a deliberate choice by Disney, Hill said. But at the same time, a big part is just that the world was living in right now: the pandemic that just doesn’t seem to be ending.

All attractions in Central Florida, including Walt Disney World, closed in March 2020. Disney theme parks reopened four months later, an unprecedented closure that included thousands of employees on leave. Some anniversary projects have moved forward, including work on the castle.

They were preparing to somehow turn the key to actual spending for the 50th when the pandemic shut everything down, Hill said.

But the show will continue into 2021. On October 1, exactly 50 years after the opening of Magic Kingdom, Disney World officially launched its 18-month campaign dubbed the world’s most magical celebration.

On that day, three shows debuted: Disney KiteTails at Disneys Animal Kingdom, Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, and Harmonious at Epcot, where Remys Ratatouille Adventure ride also had its official opening day.

Light shows are scheduled on and around four of the park’s most symbolic structures, transforming them into what Disney calls beacons of light.

Birthday banners are hung, a monorail train has been wrapped in the 50th anniversary logo, new name tags have been issued to cast members, and segments will come to shake the electric water competition book, a floating attraction on the lagoon of the seven seas which dates back to 1971.

I think a lot of people want to see more because in the past, different birthdays were such a big chore, said Michele Atwood, author of Disney-related books and owner of Main Street Mouse, a theme park. website.

Others could be unveiled during the celebration, which will run until 2023.

After the holidays are over, maybe add a parade or new dessert parties or something that coincides with the 50th anniversary, as it’s an 18-month celebration, Atwood said. So in my opinion you would think they would have what you know, different things throughout those 18 months to keep people excited all the time.

Other than the show’s three debuts, Disney World hasn’t announced any special events occurring on the actual anniversary date.

It’s interesting because it was a week ago, and we kind of don’t know if anything is going to happen that day other than what was previously announced. They put out little news, said Lou Mongello, who runs the WDW Radio website and podcast. As Disney fans, we have set our expectations so high. This is the 50th. It’s a big problem. So, we were almost waiting for this big reveal, which may or may not come yet.

All the parks are getting something and, look, you have to recognize the long-term detrimental effect of the pandemic, Mongello said. We know of projects that were canceled or postponed Mary Poppins (attraction), progress on Epcot, Tron (ride) all of those things that could have been further advanced have been blocked.

There are only so many workers and so much money that you can invest at once, and we need to be aware of that.

Disney World has several projects underway at its parks, including Magic Kingdoms Tron Lightcycle Run and the Epcots Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, both of which were announced in July 2017. Specific opening dates were never announced, although they are ready on time. for the 50th anniversary. Then came the pandemic.

Hill said the situation is fluid for planned attractions and the celebration in general. He expects the 50th anniversary promotion to continue as usual with pushes through the ABC TV show airing October 1 and holiday specials.

For now, just keep your finger in the air and see which way the wind is blowing and how many people are showing up, he said. It is strangely a very dynamic situation, but at the same time, also incredibly disappointing.