Extra care is needed to prevent clothes from shrinking

Q I am single and I live alone. It is important for my work that I am beautiful. But when I wash my clothes, they always seem to shrink. It costs me a lot of money. Please tell me what I’m doing wrong.

A What you do well is recognize the importance of looking good at work. But you might be making a mistake or two while doing your laundry. The main errors that lead to shrinkage are related to excessive heat:

Using too hot water when washing

Keeping clothes in a hot dryer too long when drying

Ironing at too high a temperature. A lot of this happens when the clothes are made of higher quality fabrics.

WASHING – I always recommend following the washing instructions on a garment’s care label, unless those instructions tell you to use hot water. Although hot water is sometimes recommended for whites, I never use it because I think it shrinks clothes and is generally harsh on them. Instead, select a hot water setting for most clothes, especially items you don’t want to shrink. Sheets and towels don’t suffer from a slight shrinkage, but your shirts surely do.

The shrinkage does not happen suddenly, but over time. Most of the shrinkage occurs in the first wash and then continues a little more each time the item is washed. After several washes, you will start to notice that your cotton shirts get a little tighter, especially the ones you wear and wash often. Unfortunately, that means your favorites will change even faster. Instead of hot water, select a hot water setting for most clothes, especially items you don’t want to shrink. For added protection and safety, you can even go one step further and use a wash cycle in cold water.

DRYING – When drying shirts, the safest way to keep them from shrinking is to hang them on a hanger (cordless) when wet, allowing them to dry on their own. If this is not convenient for you, be sure to use the dryer with care. My own dryer is never set to one of the hot cycles, but rather to “Gentle” or “Gentle”; thus, ensuring that it is not too hot. By the way, “Delicate” does not mean that these are frilly or feminine clothes. A man’s favorite cotton sweater can be qualified. This same delicate setting is correct for all of your knits, including sweaters, hoodies, and polo shirts.

Do not over-dry. Setting the timer too long will cause shrinkage. Try to estimate the minimum time it will take to dry your load. If possible, remove sensitive clothing from the dryer while it is still slightly damp; then complete the drying process on hangers, or for sweaters, laying on a flat surface. Note: Straightening knits with your hands is an efficient and effortless “ironing” method.

IRONING – If you iron your own shirts or touch up the collar and cuffs of a shirt without ironing, be aware that a setting too hot can shrink the fabric. In addition, there is another advantage to removing items quickly from the dryer, or a little earlier while they are still a little damp: ironing a damp shirt is easier and gives a better finish; you don’t need to dust the shirt or steam iron it for a perfect look.

FABRIC – Keep in mind that dress shirts are usually made of woven cotton fabric; woven cotton shrinks on average by 2% (sometimes even more). So, you can assume that the fabric will shrink and affect the fit of the shirt. If a sleeve measures 35 inches, that translates to almost an inch in sleeve length and almost half an inch in the collar. Enough to make a difference.

It is a good plan to anticipate shirt shrinkage before it occurs by increasing the size very slightly so that normal shrinkage is taken into account. Don’t insist on wearing the same size you’ve been wearing for years; not only do shirts change, but so do bodies. Try to buy a new shirt the next size up, either at the neck or sleeve length. Instead of a round of 15, try a 16; or rather than a 34 inch sleeve, try a 35 inch sleeve. Then, after several washes, if you find that the new shirt looks good on you, it is safe to buy. Make sure you go back to the same store and buy the same brand in the same size.

While it is certainly not a dress error, choosing clothes that are 100% cotton or wool does create a risk of shrinkage. Both of these materials, while highly desirable for premium clothing, are very susceptible to reduction. While all-natural fabrics may require more attention and care when washing, the extra effort is always worth it.

