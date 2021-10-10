Nia Sharma Goes Bold Backless In Satin Dress Internet Is Seduced By Her Beauty





Actress Nia Sharma is too sexy to manipulate in her latest pics in a satin midi outfit. The outfit has strings attached to her back. Nia pairs her outfit with bold smoky eye makeup and a sleek updo. Needless to say, Nia makes the internet sweat with her warmth in her daring avatar. Nia Sharma looks sultry and seductive in a backless satin dress; Check out her hottest pics Nia also raised the heat with her latest dance number Do Ghoont, a remake of the iconic Do ghoont mujhe bhi number from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar. Nia called it an “incredible opportunity” to be featured on one of the most enduring dance pieces of the retro era. The original track was photographed on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the musical director was RD Burman. Nia, who was previously named Asia’s Sexiest Woman, said upon the song’s release: “An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most enduring dance pieces of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honor and I can only hope that I have done the original justice with my performance. I am grateful for Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya’s careful guidance in the choreography, and I hope my fans enjoy this track as much. “ Read: Nia Sharma poses in black halter top bralette with maxi skirt in new pics The revamped version is choreographed by Jayshree Kelkar of famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, and the clip takes place against a dazzling backdrop with Nia taking center stage with her energetic dance moves. This version of the song was rendered by Shruti Rane and the music was composed and programmed by Viplove Rajdeo. It has gained over 23 million views on YouTube. ‘ Next, Nia will collaborate with singer and famous Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya for a garba song. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

