Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik on body positivity and rise above disability





Fashion should be for everyone, just like sport is for everyone, ”says Paralympian Deepa Malik, who believes people shouldn’t judge a person by their appearance. Deepa, who has many accolades to her credit in the sports world, is all set to win hearts with her character in Rina Dhakas’ digital showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Thrilled to be a part of Rinas’ fashion film revolving around The Unstoppables collection, says Deepa, it was a great experience and Rina took so good care of me. Rina is such an easy going and patient person. She embodies a new liberated woman who knows how to follow her passion and never give up and that is why I find a common anchor with her. FASHION IS FOR ALL Deepa, who is paralyzed with the chest below, believes that people have a fixed notion of beauty standards and end up judging individuals based on that. I have met people who found the body not beautiful just because it was paralyzed. So when you criticize me for my body, you are certainly judging my appearance and my personality as well. So this film was an opportunity to break certain stereotypes. I am always grateful for my body because it gave me a goal to rise above my disability. I feel pretty. LET’S TALK INCLUSIVENESS An extraordinary woman, Deepa wants to add the words pleasure, fashion, frolic, festivities and travel to the word wheelchair or handicap. Calling it a step forward in the world of inclusiveness, she believes that when designers start designing for all, it will reflect on how we want to see India at 75. There should be equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, height, disability, age. . Each of us has the right to feel beautiful from within. And it is only when acceptance in the right way, equal opportunity and respect is given that we will feel beautiful from the inside out, Deepa expresses. MAKE A FASHION STATEMENT As a woman who likes to keep it simple, Deepa believes her style mantra should reflect who you are. I believe if what you wear makes your soul smile, then this is your style. I feel confident in everything that is comfortable. I don’t have to have a cliché body type to be fashionable, adds Deepa. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

