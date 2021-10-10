Best Dressed Celebrities at LSA 2021





KARACHI:

If there’s one thing to expect during awards season besides your favorite performers who are winning trophies, it’s red carpet fashion! Celebrities often bring their A-game to the LUX Style Awards, and while there can be quite a few hiccups and goofs, there are always some noticeable fashion choices that light up the red carpet. This year, LSAs have seen celebrities donning floor-sweeping silk dresses, long wavy braids, and royal capes, embellished to perfection. Here are our top picks for this year’s Best Dressed Celebrities at LSAs. Mushk Kaleem Mushk took home the model of the year silver statuette and, as expected, the diva did her best on the red carpet. Wearing a hot pink Sana Safinaz dress, complete with gorgeous ruffles and a floor-sweeping design, the outfit matched the model title. She kept her hair out of her face and off her shoulders in a smooth bun, which allowed the outfit to speak. With minimal jewelry and soft bronze makeup, this look was definitely one of the best of the night. Ali Xeeshan As expected, star designer Ali Xeeshan made a statement on the red carpet. The designer opted for a white cape, which fell gracefully. The cape was embellished with silver sequins which helped bring a good dose of glamor and fun to the look. The designer chose to accessorize with red tinted sunglasses and gold chains that hang down her chest. Slicked back hair and a well-trimmed beard, Ali has proven that there is more than enough room to have fun with more masculine figures! Trinette Lucas Nominated in the category of top emerging fashion talent, Trinette blew in a white silk number. The saree blouse, with a halterneck design, was draped around the model’s chest, fitting beautifully over her. Trinette opted to wear her hair straight and open, adding to the elegance of the look, and paired the saree with a bright berry pout and soft smoky eyes. Sachal Afzal Sachal’s outfit was a breath of fresh air and injected a healthy dose of glamor into an otherwise boring menswear night. While most men, with the exception of a couple, opted for the same tried and true suit and tie combo, Sachal opted for a more traditional vibe. The model of the year winner opted for a kameez and black pants combo, completed with a white shawl draped elegantly over her shoulders. Sachal kept his hair combed back and accessorized with traditional jewelry, including an amulet and pearl bracelets. The model also added a perfectly shiny black cane and shoes to the look to really elevate it to the next level. Nimra Jacob The mannequin’s gorgeous yellow silk dress looked like liquid sunshine. Nominated in the Model of the Year category, Nimra was stunned on the red carpet with minimal jewelry except for a pair of earrings and shiny makeup. The model’s golden sheen on her pointed cheekbones complemented the outfit perfectly, and her long, curly mane added to the glamor of the overall look. Fouzia Aman The model opted for an all-glitter black jumpsuit, tailored to perfection. The outfit featured a black train sweeping the red carpet behind her. Fouzia opted for open, wavy hair, with the outfit cinched at the waist using an extravagant belt that removed any need for other jewelry.

