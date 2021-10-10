Americans plan to spend $ 10 billion on Halloween, poll finds





Individually, a person will spend around $ 102.74, according to the National Retail Federation.

The 2021 Halloween season is breaking the bank this year. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, Americans are expected to spend $ 10.14 billion this year on Halloween-related items. The price tag has increased by $ 2 billion from last year’s figures. Unlike last year during the pandemic, plans to celebrate the spooky holiday are near pre-pandemic levels, the NRF reports. “Americans plan to spend more than ever to make Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. Press release. Individually, shoppers are expected to spend $ 102.74 for Halloween. And it’s estimated that families with kids spend almost $ 150 on Halloween items. “This year, consumers are buying Halloween items sooner than ever, 45% planning to buy in September or sooner and 39% in the first two weeks of October,” the NRF said. The NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers about their Halloween shopping plans in September and here’s what we learned. Sixty-six percent of people plan to hand out candy. Even if, CDC Guidelines do not recommend door-to-door in large groups or crowded parties. About 52% of Americans say they will decorate their home or garden, 46% plan to dress up, 44% plan to carve a pumpkin, and 25% expect to throw a party. And who said you have to leave your pet out of the party? Pet costumes are in demand, as one in five Americans plan to dress their pets up for Halloween, with young adults being more likely to dress up their pets.

