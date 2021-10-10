Fashion
Fashion editors from 9 brands still buy their basics
If you asked fashion editor what part of their wardrobe got the most attention would probably be the basics. Forming the staple of any outfit, these diligent shopping can take a back seat, but they can be surprisingly difficult to achieve. After all, the lack of adornment or distraction means there is more of an emphasis on a perfect fit and essentially quality fabrics, there is nowhere to hide.
Everyone has their favorite brands for the different basics of their wardrobe: for example I always go to Arket for white t-shirts and crew neck knitwear. There are, however, a handful of brands that are widely regarded as security solutions in the basics department, both on the department store side and the designer side of the market. So I did a little survey of my fellow editors to find out which brands they turn to over and over again for those perfect jeans, ankle boots, turtlenecks or tops.
From luxurious cashmere from Raey and trendy couture from Toteme, to enviable outerwear from COS and minimalist dividers from Uniqlo, scroll down to see and shop for the best brands of wardrobe basics.
1. Raey
Raey Recycled yarn cotton-blend T-shirt (85)
Raey Angel bootcut jeans in organic and recycled cotton (140)
Raey Recycled cashmere blend turtleneck sweater (325)
2. Market
Marlet Oversized pima cotton T-shirt (25)
Marlet High waist linen pants (69)
Marlet Long down coat 2021 (225)
3. Mark & Spencer
Autograph Double breasted wool coat (179)
M&S Collection Chelsea Chunky Knee High Boots (69)
Autograph Textured pure cashmere sweater (79)
4. Vincent
Vincent Wool-blend track pants (390)
Vincent Ribbed knit tank top (125)
Vincent Cashmere sweater (390)
5. Uniqlo
Uniqlo Uniqlo U Women’s Trench Coat (130)
Uniqlo Uniqlo U High Rise Regular Fit Straight Leg Jeans (35)
Uniqlo Women’s Uniqlo U Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (25)
6. Toteme
totem Herringbone wool-blend blazer (565)
totem Organic cotton shirt (270)
totem Barrel Organic High-Rise Straight Jeans (230)
7. Parents
Close Mid-length knit dress, gray (89)
Close Oversized poplin shirt, white (55)
Close Waxed cotton coat, green (115)
8. ME + EM
Me + In Adjustable waist flannel slim pants (175)
Me + In Relaxed merino cashmere sweater (225)
Me + In Cotton twill jumpsuit (250)
9. COS
Cos Long-sleeved wool top (45)
Cos Belted wrap coat (190)
Cos Oversized mohair-blend sweater (89)
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
Read more about Who What Wear
