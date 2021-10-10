Fashion
Interview with Queen Elizabeth’s Hatter
Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images
For over thirty years, Rachel Trevor-Morgan has reigned as one of the Britain’s best hat makers. His colorful and architecturally sublime designs have appeared on the kingdom’s most elegant heads (including, frequently, that of the Head of the Kingdom) at countless weddings, derbies, and other formal occasions.
Like many business owners, Trevor-Morgan saw his orders drop during the pandemic (no big celebrations, no need for party hats), but last June orders started flowing again. “The women were ready to go out and get dressed,” she said in a recent conversation with CGV. “Since then, we start our days at 7 am and do not stop until 7 pm. My hands are like rubber.
Her hands are probably sore because Trevor-Morgan and her small team of craftsmen, many of whom have worked with her for decades, don’t all by hand, including stretching straw and silk fabric over custom wooden shapes, pinning them, then steaming them with a heavy iron. Color matching – which Morgan now does almost instinctively – involves mixing dyes in a heated pot on an electric griddle until a test strip emerges of an exact shade from a sample of the dress. to which it must correspond.
Details and cutting, such as forming realistic flowers to complement those of a printed dress, are done with a pair of scissors and antique ball-shaped ironing tools. “What we do takes a lot of work, but we love our job with a passion and we don’t really want to compromise on the way we make things. (To see how she makes hats, watch this video from Creation day 2021 where Trevor-Morgan demonstrates each step of the process.)
Trevor-Morgan, who first fell in love with hats while watching his mother dress for church on Sundays, learned her craft from two of England’s most respected hatters. “I served my [first] apprenticeship with Graham Smith. He was a master craftsman and I was very lucky to learn in his workshop. After three years with Smith, she apprenticed with Phillip Somerville in his living room. dealing with customers. “
Trevor-Morgan went out on her own after her apprenticeships and quickly won over an enthusiastic clientele, including members of the royal family. In 2014, she received the Royal Warrant of Appointment, which the Palace defines as “a mark of recognition towards persons or companies who have regularly provided goods or services to Her Majesty The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH the Prince of Wales or their Households. “
Craftsmen who work with the family are often reluctant to share what this process looks like, but Trevor-Morgan said, “When I’m designing a hat for Her Majesty, I’m primarily working with another warrant holder. [dressmaker] Stewart Parvin. I get a sketch and samples from him and take the hat design process from there. I take into account the color of the coat and the print of the dress and also the occasion (although we are not always aware of this). It is a huge honor to make hats for the Queen, she has such a wonderful sense of style and has worn so many hats over the years, I am extremely proud to play my part. ”
When working with new clients or with clients who are less adventurous in dress, choosing a hat can be a slow process. “Sometimes it’s a bit of a challenge to find the hat that’s going to work for them,” she said. “You hope you might want to push them out of their comfort zone a bit, but you don’t want to take them out completely because you know you want them to enjoy the whole experience.
It’s a familiar routine for Trevor-Morgan and his team, who have dozens of samples to try out in his studio in St. James. “There is a wonderful time when someone tries samples and finds the right one,” she said. “Then hopefully they’ll go to the wedding, run or whatever and get compliments and feel completely fantastic.” And they are addicted!
Rachel Trevor-Morgan headwear, 20 Crown Passage, King Street, St James’s, London
Recent Rachel Trevor-Morgan Hat Designs
