Black History Month – The black fashion designer who became Savile Row’s youngest tailor

London is considered one of the most iconic fashion capitals in the world, with some of the greatest fashion designers hailing from the UK.

From Alexander McQueen to Stella McCartney, high-end fashion is sewn into the fabric of city life.

But there are designers who have paved the way and left their mark in spaces where blacks are rarely seen.

At the age of 28, a designer born in Muswell Hill decided to open a boutique on Vigo Street at the end of the famous and prestigious Savile Row.

Ozwald Boateng became the youngest tailor to open a store in London’s sartorial street and went on to dress Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Paige and the stars of Sex and The City to name a few. .

READ MORE: The black train guard who received abuse and death threats after fighting racism to get a job







(Image: Flickr: John Armagh and Ozwald Boateng)



Born to Ghanaian parents, Ozwald used his mother’s sewing machine to design his first collection.

But before pursuing fashion, the Londoner studied computer science and eventually dropped out to attend Southgate College.

Her career then took off in her twenties after successfully selling her clothes to a menswear store in Covent Garden.

After dressing celebrities and musicians, Ozwald opened a store on Portobello Road with his Structured Classics, which he created in line with the classic Savile Row Tailoring.

In 1994 the Londoner took his first revolutionary step by becoming the first tailor to run a show during Paris Fashion Week as he said I knew if I did a show in Paris as a tailor I could revolutionize sewing.







(Image: Miles Warren)



Months later, Ozwald added another first to his accolades by becoming the youngest tailor to open a boutique on Vigo Street at the end of Savile Row, the epicenter of costume making.

The sartorial genius incorporated the color of his Ghanaian heritage merged with distinct British tailoring and eventually opened his headquarters in Savile Row and a flagship store in 2007.

Praise for his work started pouring in when the tailor received the award for best designer of men’s clothing at the Trophées de la Mode in Paris and credits to Vanity Fair for paving the way for British men’s tailoring.

In 2002, the fashion designer won the award for best designer of men’s clothing at the British Fashion Awards.







(Image: Miles Warren)



Ozwald’s success caught the attention of Hollywood stars, and the tailor went on to dress the cast of films such as The Matrix Reloaded, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Black Panther and Bad Boys 2.

Away from the camera, the 54-year-old dressed red carpet stars included Will Smith, Jamie Foxx and Daniel Day Lewis, who wore a diamond cloth suit to the Oscars valued at $ 150,000.

In 2003, Ozwald became creative director of men’s clothing for high-end French fashion house Givenchy as his influence continued to grow internationally.

Then, in 2006, the world-class tailor received an OBE from the Queen and made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his service to the fashion industry.

The days of sitting in front of his mother’s sewing machine were now well behind him, as Ozwald continued to be decorated for his great achievements.







(Image: Flickr: John Armagh and Ozwald Boateng)



The Londoner received an honorary degree (Master of Arts) from the University of the Creative Arts as well as an honorary doctorate from the University of the Arts in London, both for his contributions to the fashion industry.

But his recognition from academics was not limited to the UK, as the tailor received the Veritas Prize from Harvard University.

Without forgetting his roots, Ozwald is committed to giving back to his origins in Ghana and on the African continent in general.





At MyLondon, we do our best to make sure you get the latest news, reviews and features in your area. Now there is a way to keep up to date with the areas that interest you with our free email newsletter. The North London Newsletter comes out twice a day – at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – and sends you the latest stories straight to your inbox. From Haringey to Highbury, Islington to Enfield, we’ll make sure you get the best every day. To sign up for the West London newsletter, simply follow this link and select the newsletter that suits you. And to truly personalize your news experience on the go, you can download our top rated free apps for iPhone and Android. Find out more here.

In 2006, the creator staged a historical spectacle at the State Banquet of the 9th Annual African Union Summit held in Accra, Ghana, to recognize the 200 years that have passed since the abolition of slavery and independence. of the country vis-à-vis Great Britain.

In 2019, during her immersive New York fashion show, Ozwald incorporated African design into her storefront.

To this day, the Londoner continues to be a pioneer in the fashion industry and an inspiration to blacks around the world.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments