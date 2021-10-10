FLOTUS fatal fashion faux pas

CHERISS MAY PHOTO

Columnist Calla Jones Corner is very concerned about First Lady Jill Biden.

Calla Jones’ corner

I’ve been following Jill Bidens’ fashion faux pas since she appeared on the White House lawn, dotted with pink cardboard hearts, on Valentine’s morning, in a long pink bathrobe (was it a coat?) and black UGH-ish boots. Her hair looked like she had just gotten out of bed.

Full Disclosure: I was a huge fashion fan of Melania Trump’s fashion choice for her husband’s inauguration when our first lady held the Bible her husband pledged to serve a country fed up with politicians on. Dressed in head-to-toe sky blue (she could have worn Reagan red), her hair pulled up in a bun, she looked perfect.

In contrast, on this final day of opening, the new out of control FLOTUS hairstyle chose gotcha blues of many colors as she held Biden’s Bible, and the new POTUS lied, promising to defend , to unite and “make better” a country that was doing very well until COVID-19 struck.

Since January, magazines have been scrambling to put Jill Biden on their covers (like they did for Michelle, but not Melania) and divulge why she and others think she’s the better half of Joe. the Rosalynn Carter.

In April, black lace stockings with a leather mini skirt were worn by Barbie Biden to appeal to the 70-year-old grandma for the younger generation who believe AOC’s fashion choice at the The opening of the Met Gala just a few weeks ago was brilliant.

In June, a jacket with LOVE sewn into the back reminded me of February’s Valentine’s Day faux pas. Was this supposed to remind the world that love makes the world go “instead of compassion, common sense and skill? Unless you had just come down from Air Force One, where you posed at Joes’ office flipping through Joes’ files, to inform the G7, NATO that you have your back if POTUS tampers with messages or s’ dozed off during the summit. What he did.

In early September, I hadn’t seen Jill in weeks and wondered if FLOTUS was also on vacation, floating in the Camp David pool in a polka dot bikini? Or in frayed jeans, as she realized her husband had taken another historic misstep this time in Afghanistan. A misstep of such magnitude that she couldn’t afford to think about what she should wear other than getting work clothes to do the First Lady’s job.

Maybe FLOTUS should have pulled out the LOVE jacket, announcing that if POTUS didn’t have compassion or skill, she did. With this latest White House disaster, maybe FLOTUS should wear a jacket with “Let Them Eat Cake” as Afghan women and girls become serfs again.

As America’s first teacher, FLOTUS successfully brought powerful teacher unions into the Oval Office, depriving most American children of education and socialization for over a year. Shouldn’t she take some responsibility, along with Joe, to send Afghan women and girls back to the Middle Ages under Sharia law and burqas? Had she considered talking about the pillow to change Joe’s crazy mind?

Maybe FLOTUS should have donned the sultry black polyester burka to experience what Afghan women and girls are now required to wear again after 20 years. If the burka isn’t the most fatal fashion faux pas of all time, I don’t know what it is.

Unless, Jill, you make your daily uniform the black suit you wore when 13 young men and women came back in coffins at Dover Air Force Base while you pretended to care and Joe looked at his watch.

You, FLOTUS, have one fatal flaw, and it has nothing to do with fashion and everything to do with arrogance and ambition, just like POTUS. I wonder what Flotus will choose to wear on Halloween?

Maybe she and POTUS should become the emperor and empress without clothes.