Her vow to continue wearing this wedding dress sparked a sweet travel tradition.

(CNN) Samantha Mathew’s “personal items” on international flights are often very personal: her wedding dress.

“Usually we kind of put it in a vacuum bag… and it comes out basically brand new,” said Mathew, who goes by the name of Sam.

Or almost. According to her calculation, the dress has been in 13 countries since her marriage in May 2018.

“At this point it’s a little dirty. We’ve taken it quite a few places. So not brand new, but it looks presentable.”

The dress is part of a tradition she and her husband Andrew Mathew, both 29, adopted to celebrate their wedding and love of travel. They posed for honeymoon and birthday photos in front of some of the world’s most recognizable landmarks, the wispy dress swirling around Sam.

It’s a tradition born out of her desire to wear the dress as much as possible.

Spending a lot of money on a dress she would only wear once seemed very impractical for Sam, a behavior analyst who works with children with developmental disabilities. Initially, she had hoped to buy a second-hand or very cheap dress, but her mother had other ideas.

“She wanted me to have the dress of my dreams, and I kept telling her that I didn’t have a ‘dress of my dreams’, but she insisted a lot on not having a used dress,” said Sam said. “She wanted it to be mine so that maybe if I have a daughter someday she could wear it or play dress up in it or whatever.”

Samantha and Andrew Mathew pose in front of Abu Simbel in Egypt on their 2021 anniversary trip. Courtesy of Samantha Mathew

Wanted: Wedding dress. Must travel well

They went shopping, where Sam tried on “big fluffy dresses” and his eyes popped for prices up to $ 6,000. Her mother fell in love with a 1920s Old Hollywood-style flowing silk dress that cost around $ 5,000.

Sam couldn’t do it, and she decided that if an expensive dress was in the cards (hers cost around $ 1,300, she recalls) she would definitely wear it more than once.

She and Andrew, a family doctor, decided to have small wedding celebrations in each of their many honeymoon destinations, with photos to capture those moments, and ultimately decided on the idea of ​​traveling with the dress for annual birthday trips.

The quest for a dress continued, with specific requirements.

Sam walked into a store and said to the sales clerk, “Well, I’m actually looking for something that will travel well. So if I need to… look good. ‘ And I remember she just gave me that look like I was crazy, ”she said.

At the Acropolis in Athens, photos of the wedding dress were missed by on-site staff, but the couple were directed to this more distant vantage point. Courtesy of Samantha Mathew

But she found a dress – an ivory chiffon dress with a lace bodice by Essense of Australia – that matched her body type and met that most important travel requirement.

She and her husband wanted to keep the marriage simple. He was about to begin his medical residency in Los Angeles after many years of study at the University of Miami, where the two met.

“I’m not one of those people who dreamed of my marriage since I was little, so the smaller I got the better for me. And Andrew didn’t want anything big either. In fact, he did. just wanted to travel, ”she said. .

They ended up having two small wedding events – a formal church wedding outside of Dallas, where her husband has family, and a friends and family reunion in South Florida, d ‘where Sam is from. And they devoted a lot of their time and resources to a three-week whirlwind honeymoon, with a dress in tow.

Moments of a wedding

They have come a long way on their honeymoon: London, Marrakech, Rome, Kenya’s Masai Mara, Bali, Bangkok and Beijing.

Sam’s first dress change in public happened during a 12-hour layover in London, where the couple posed at several popular sites.

“When we were in front of Buckingham Palace, we had a group of other tourists who came over to do my hair, position the dress and have us do different poses, which I found amusing.”

On their honeymoon, photos in front of Buckingham Palace in London were taken by other tourists. Courtesy of Samantha Mathew

With two more birthday trips completed, Sam got pretty good at donning the dress on the fly. She wears pants or shorts and a white tank top or sports bra for a quick bridal makeover.

“Then we would take a few pictures, we would say nice things to each other – we would kind of do our own little ceremony,” she said. Their social media accounts are private and “the tradition is really something just for us, our families and our close friends, and I hope someday for the family we create together too.”

Andrew first brought a suit jacket for their small ceremonies, but now he’s more inclined to put Sam and the dress in the spotlight.

“He’d rather be the photographer than be in the pictures at this point,” Sam said. “I always make him take one with me because that’s the kind of memory I want to have.”

Sometimes people stare, sometimes passers-by do their hair and take the photos. Overall, the reception during their trip was positive.

“Everyone has actually been very helpful,” Sam said. There have only been two times that the sartorial tradition has been denied by the staff at the landmarks they have visited. Machu Picchu in Peru and the Acropolis in Athens, although in Athens they were directed to a more distant location with a view of the Parthenon.

The couple’s second wedding anniversary in May 2020 was celebrated at his home in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Samantha Mathew

A flexible tradition

In 2019, the couple celebrated their anniversary in Costa Rica. Last year, with the pandemic raging, the couple took birthday photos of themselves at home in the Los Angeles metro area, where they now live, with toilet paper and more. supplies sought.

This year, fully vaccinated with two months off (a job change for Sam coincided with the end of Andrew’s residency), the couple took a two-stop anniversary trip. Two weeks in Peru, a few days at home, then nearly six weeks of table tennis around the world in Italy, Jordan, Egypt, Kenya, Greece and Croatia.

While not the type to repeat destinations, they revisited Italy and Kenya because they loved these countries so much and were open to visitors. “It was different, but it was still possible,” Sam said of his overseas trips in 2021.

She and Andrew have yet to book any international travel for themselves or for the dress, “but the plan is to go on and take him out and let him breathe as much as possible until he can’t stay. -be more than a piece.

“And then maybe we can sew that into our daughter’s dress or put it in a frame. I don’t know, do something with it,” Sam said.

There must be more memories to be made from this very well traveled and well worn dress.