Mtumba Man changes tone after claiming companies made false promises to him Kenya News





Internet sensation Mayau Dreamchaser aka Mtumba man took to Instagram to claim he received empty promises from companies

Minutes later, he deleted the controversial video from Instagram and disputed the claims

He explained that it was a mistake by his management while making sure everything was okay, a storyline that left his fans totally confused. Mayau Dreamchaser, popularly known as the Mtumba man, twisted his words after revealing that a fashion store made empty promises to him that offered to hire him as a brand ambassador. Mtumba viral man. Photos: @mayaudreamchaser.

Source: UGC On Saturday October 9, Mayau took to her Instagram account live to say that things were not going as well as people may think. The comedian insinuated that he received false promises after being lured into quitting his mitumba business in Kisumu. He said he had no money to pay his rent because he had been tricked into telling him his rent had been paid and the fans would have helped to help foot the bill. Nonetheless, he deleted the video and changed the tune saying that everything was fine. He explained that he may have had high expectations, but that there was nothing serious about it as they were working to resolve the challenges that existed. Here is what he wrote on his Instastory: “I need to clarify something that went wrong on my live video. There was a problem with my management. I am working with the divine collection and everything is fine. They gave me food, shelter. and paid me. Trust me guys the few issues I have around will be solved. I might have had too many expectations, but we’re good. “ How the brand ambassador offers came about As previously stated by TUKO.co.ke, the creative peddler landed what is potentially a life-changing brand ambassador deal with a Nairobi fashion house. As part of the partnership, the content creator was transported from Kisumu International Airport to Wilson Airport in Nairobi before making an appearance at the Kilimani outlet. “I used to sell women’s clothes on the streets of Kisumu and people questioned my idea. I am now flying to Nairobi to sell men’s clothing, ”he announced. Do you have a groundbreaking story that you would like us to publish? Please contact us via [email protected] or WhatsApp: 0732482690. Source: Tuko

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tuko.co.ke/429103-mtumba-man-changes-tune-after-claiming-companies-gave-him-false-promises.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos