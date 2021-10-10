Union Bank of India forced to withdraw dress order from Navratri after backlash from bank workers union





Public Sector Bank – The Union Bank of India withdrew a circular on the dress code of its employees for the Navratri celebrations on Sunday after a strong protest by the bank workers’ union and censorship on social media. According to a NDTV report, a circular, titled “Navratri Celebration and Dress Code”, was issued by AR Raghavendra, Managing Director of the Digitization Department of the Union Bank Of India Central Office in Mumbai. Imposing a dress code for all its workers for Navratri to be followed between October 7 and October 15, the circular also imposed a fine of Rs 200 if the rules were not followed. The advisory was issued on October 1 and also required a daily group photograph of all employees. The colors ranged from yellow, green, orange, white, royal blue, pink, purple, gray, red for the nine days of festivities, the bank said in its list of instructions. In plaid shirts, the base color will be taken into account, he added. The employee federation claimed that issuing an “official instruction to celebrate a religious holiday in the office, set the dress code and impose a sentence is not a routine official business of the digitization department.” In a letter to Union Bank of India, the Federation of Indian Union Bank Employees said: “Navratri is a religious holiday and should be observed and celebrated in private and not officially in a public sector bank which maintains a high esteem for a secular fabric of our society. The celebration of any festival is a voluntary phenomenon which has no place for any instruction / coercion, far from talking about the imposition of any sanction. “ He also stressed that this had “never happened in the 100-year history of the bank”. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Sunday October 10, 2021, 5:58 PM IST

