Shraddha Kapoor is edgy and fierce as she stars for Anamika Khanna at Lakme Fashion Week





Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Anamika Khanna on Day Four of LFW. She served up a fierce and daring look wearing an embellished black ensemble from the designer’s collection. Read more Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST 7 photos /

Shraddha Kapoor starred on designer Anamika Khanna’s AK-OK label on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. And the result was a vision to be seen on the track. The actor left viewers swooning while wearing a creation from the designer’s new collection. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

Shraddha closed the fourth day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week as she walked for the as designer. She wore a fierce and daring asymmetric dress from Anamika Khanna’s latest collection. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

Shraddha chose a black textured dress that recalls several iconic details of Anamika Khanna. It came with cutouts, cross sections, and an ethereal subtlety. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

Shraddha’s black outfit featured a short bralette paired with an asymmetric dress with straps adorned with pearls and sequins. The extra frayed tassels from the waistline gave the ensemble an added edge. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

Shraddha completed the outfit with stylish black stilettos and flower-shaped earrings. She left her locks open and parted in the middle, styling them into a wet hair look. A smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, a nude pink shade for the lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes completed Shraddha’s beauty choices for the ensemble. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

At the end of the show, Shraddha also waved to the crowd with designer Anamika Khanna herself, choosing a flowing, asymmetrical white dress, gold stiletto heels, and minimalist accessories. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST /

One of the biggest highlights of Day 4 was Shraddha’s daring and fierce look on the catwalks. It made the buzz online. Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Saaho will be seen next in the reboot of the 1989 film, Chaalbaaz. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla) Posted Oct 10, 2021 9:18 AM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/photos/lifestyle/shraddha-kapoor-is-edgy-and-fierce-as-she-turns-showstopper-for-anamika-khanna-at-lakme-fashion-week-101633835835628.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos