These gorgeous dresses from Saylor are what to wear for your greeting card





Saylor dresses are perfect for greeting card photos.

This time of year is the time to figure out what to wear for your annual vacation card photo. The holidays will be here soon and if you haven’t booked your photographer yet, you better hurry. The days are getting shorter, the weather in the northern hemisphere is getting colder and the golden hour of sunset light is extra bright with an autumn background. And, if you’ve always dreamed of a family portrait session with a gorgeous bohemian-inspired dress, Saylor has you covered. Saylor is a female-run company with an all-female internal team that strives to level the playing field for women in fashion and embrace sustainability. The styles are feminine but bold and unique with an eye towards empowering women with a sense of self-confidence and beauty. And, for those who’ve always wanted that perfect holiday card image, Saylors’ selection of dresses has something for everyone. Here are some of Saylor’s most beautiful dresses for your greeting card photo or for any photo, really. Nathalie dress by Saylor, $ 242 Nathalie dress by Saylor

While it’s tempting to choose a bohemian-inspired flowy dress for your holiday card photo, a more classic cut with clean lines and a solid print can create a timeless look while achieving all the style points you are looking for. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Annaleise dress by Saylor, $ 330 Saylor Annaleise Dress

If you like portraits with a more bohemian vibe, this Annaleise dress by Saylor NYC has a gorgeous cut that would photograph well in a golden field at dusk. The floral print has lots of yellows and oranges to go for fall and the cute tie on the back would make a lovely photo holding hands and walking towards the sunset. It would also work well for an engagement or maternity shoot. Kirstin dress by Saylor, $ 264 Saylor Kirstin Dress

The leopard print is a bold choice for a holiday card photo, it exudes confidence and is also on trend right now. This long ruffled dress is made of cotton poplin and has a high neckline that conveys a regal feel of power. The golden hue would also be well photographed in an autumnal setting with browns and oranges in the background. Claudette dress by Saylor, $ 253 Claudette dress by Saylor

The feminine smocking along the straps and midline of this Claudette dress by Saylor give a romantic touch to this beautiful midi dress. The black floral print is understated and would photograph well in any setting. And, the wrap-style skirt offers a sexy slit for anyone who wants to show off a little more leg. Celia dress by Saylor, $ 286 Celia dress by Saylor

Why not choose a dress that you can also wear to a holiday party? And who said greeting card dresses have to be long? This magnificent lace dress by Saylor is red in color and would look great in a field of golden grass or with a background of fall foliage. The bracelet-length lace sleeves are delicate and the trim details on the bodice are both timeless and sexy. Plus, the scalloped hemline is whimsical and fairy, perfect for a nature photoshoot.

