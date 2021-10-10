Squid Game Season 1, Episode 8: Front Man

Squid game Front man Season 1

Episode 8 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Netflix

In the penultimate episode, Front Man, Squid game sets up his last trick, packing tons of tension before the game is over. It starts with Gi-hun, Sang-woo, and Sae-byeok walking up the dimly lit neon staircase and leaving a trail of blood behind them. In this episode, the blood isn’t just on the playground, it’s everywhere: the neon stairs, the sink and bathroom floor, the rare steaks. The only place free of blood appears to be the surface of the island, where Jun-ho climbs a mountain, in search of cell service, with the Front Man and guards chasing him.

Detective Jun-ho has given us a behind-the-scenes look at the games’ massive operation since episode three. Hes also been the closest thing Squid game has to a hero, and the only (if little) hope there is to bring the game to justice. I never expected him to be successful, so I never really knew what to make of his character. So, of course, the revelation that the Front Man is his brother made me guess what I thought was his role on the show.

After using the organ harvester’s scuba gear to escape in the final episode, Jun-ho surfaces on the island’s beach and begins climbing a mountain to gain cell service. Once his phone receives a signal, Jun-ho calls his boss and asks for backup. His phone starts to crash before he mentions the photo and video evidence, but he tries to text it. The guards corner Jun-ho on the edge of a cliff, and the Front Man says he doubts anything happened with the poor reception. (Looks like his photos are passing, although he has to return the videos.) The Front Man also has intimate knowledge of the Korean police, including that Jun-ho should only have one bullet in his gun.

Jun-ho uses his last bullet to shoot the Front Man in the shoulder (rather than in the head). The Front Man stands and says to Jun-ho, do as I say, and maybe I’ll let you live, in a whisper that almost sounds like a plea. Jun-ho recognizes the voice, lowers his gun and asks: Who are you? The Front Man takes off his mask and reveals that he is the missing brother of Jun-hos, In-ho, winner of the 2015s game. In-ho asks his little brother to surrender and offers his hand, but Jun- ho shakes his head (to shock, to betrayal, just a general no to everything he’s seen in recent days). In-ho shoots him in the shoulder and Jun-ho falls off the cliff into the water. We get a close-up of In-hos’ steel expression as he gazes into the water before putting his mask back on.

At the end of the episode, an unmasked In-ho snatches the bullet from his shoulder and drops it into the sink. He looks at himself in the mirror and replays the deadlock in his mind. He sees a reflection of his brother just before he is shot. Hyung, why? Jun-ho’s vision asks. In-ho visibly shakes upon seeing the vision, and this is the first and only glimpse of the sibling relationship that we see from the Front Mans side. We don’t know enough about the Front Man to be sure his motivations for filming Jun-ho. It could either be to keep him from being grabbed by VIPs or to protect the game. Either way, there’s finally an emotion revealed behind the mask.

Gi-hun, Sang-woo, and Sae-byeok spend much of this episode preparing for the final round. But before that, Gi-hun and Sang-woo have a full eruption on Sang-woo murdering the glassmaker at the end of the glass bridge. Gi-hun thinks the glassmaker was innocent, but Sang-woo won’t hear him. In his mind, Sang-woo is the reason they’re still alive. In fact, Sang-woo thinks Gi-hun should be thankful for being there to do the dirty work. He finally shows his feelings of superiority and calls Gi-hun a nosy idiot who must be in trouble to find out his problem.

Gi-hun admits it all, but he turns Sang-woos’s superiority complex on himself and asks why a SNU graduate ended up out there in the mud with a jerk. Gi-hun ultimately doesn’t use Sang-woo’s past success to congratulate him, but rather uses it to emphasize how unsuccessful he has become.

Meanwhile, Sae-byeok hides the pain of the large piece of glass stuck in his side after the glass bridge exploded. The bloody bathroom scene where she takes out the glass is another cool Terminator moment that hints that she may not be ready for the count just yet. But she’s human after all, and instead, she deteriorates as she slowly bleeds.

Players receive a candlelit steak dinner as a gift and encouragement to play well in the next round. The guards give them ceremonial clothes and transform the dormitory into an extravagant dining room. A slowly dying Sae-byeok leaves half of his steak uneaten as Sang-woo and Gi-hun almost lick their plates. After dinner, the guards take their plates away but each leave with a steak knife.

After the guards clear the table room and leave, the trio, now armed with steak knives, prepare to defend themselves through the night. Sae-byeok begins to doze off. Sang-woo doesn’t seem to notice that Sae-byeok has weakened; he’s been too busy looking at Gi-hun. But Gi-hun notices it.

Gi-hun offers to team up with Sae-byeok against Sang-woo. She tells him to worry about himself before asking him what he would do with the prize money, just as she and Ji-yeong wondered during the marbles game. Gi-hun says he finally wants to be a father to his daughter, who is the same age as Sae-byeoks’ little brother. Gi-hun suggests killing Sang-woo and sharing the money. But Sae-byeok knows she won’t make it. She makes Gi-hun promise that he will take care of her brother.

In an unusual moment, Gi-hun attempts to kill Sang-woo, who has fallen asleep. There’s a conviction (and a suspenseful score) that suggests he might do it, but Sae-byeok urges him to stop because he’s not that kind of person. She then begins to pass out from her injuries, and a frantic Gi-hun knocks on doors and asks the guards to keep her alive. The doors open, but it’s to let in a coffin. Sae-byeok does not succumb to his injuries because Sang-woo uses his knife to slit his throat.

Sae-byeoks’ death is the last straw for Gi-hun and Sang-woos’s relationship. Gi-hun picks up a knife and walks towards Sang-woos’s throat with pure rage, but a guard stops him, immobilizing the two remaining players. With that, the game has its grand finale all set up, with two players ready to kill each other. Everything could have ended in this room, but the guards interrupt a fight between players for the first and only time. After all, VIPs are waiting to see a final round.

Jun-ho had the endless magic TV battery on his phone.

Lee Byung-hun, who plays Front Man, was referenced ahead of his big reveal here. When Ji-yeong gave Sae-byeok examples of ways to splurge during the marbles game, she quotes her 2015 film. Undercover men. (Go to the mojito and have a drink of Maldives.)

In a recent interview, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that the Front Man is an ex-cop. Not only did Jun-ho receive a kidney from his older brother, he may also have become a cop to follow his lead.

Is steak dinner the first time we’ve heard the end of the Blue Danube Waltz that is played before every game?

Would you survive this game? I would be Gi-huns, trying to find a partner and share the money. What’s the difference between 22.8 billion won and 45.6 billion won at this point?