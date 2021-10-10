Consulate PH celebrating FAHM through fashion





The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles is set to celebrate Philippine American History Month by showcasing some of the best in Filipino design and art. On October 16, in partnership with the city’s Filipino American community, the consulate will host Ani who is headed by Concon Sinel and showcase works by Edwin Uy, Jhay Layson and Laura Santos. Consul General Edgar Badajos promises a “very exciting, informative and educational event”. “It’s a combination of the two telling about the arrival of the Filipinos [and] the accomplishments of Filipinos in California; at the same time there will be a cultural fashion parade where we will present the traditional Filipino dresses [and] Tagalog barong with a twist. They will incorporate traditional Filipino textiles, ”Badajos said. As for Santos, audiences can expect to see a “fashion diversity” from the show. “We’re going to showcase luxury dresses and some of the designers will showcase native casual wear that they can use on a daily basis,” Santos explained. While the designers are eager to show off their collections, they believe that by showcasing these fabrics they can also help local native weavers in the Philippines. Layson noted, “We can help weavers make money. We can also help showcase their artwork and in the future we can connect with other people here to help the natives [and] weavers. “ The show will take place at the Church of Scientology in North Hollywood, and can also be seen live online. Local models and performers will take part in the event – many of whom have rehearsed their plays and walks over the past week, eager to use Filipino fashion to celebrate Fil-Am History Month.

