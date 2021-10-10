Man on hunting trip confuses doctor for bear, pulling him from tree – Greeley Tribune





100 years ago, for the second week of October 1921, in the pages of the Republican newspaper Greeley-Tribune. During a Weld County court session, a murder suspect told the jury that he was not treated with respect and courtesy when questioned by police. City Notice: Soon all the water in Ditch # 3 will be shut off. All water users in Greeley should plan accordingly. Police Chief Florance received a postcard from Texas telling him to read parts of the Bible. The leader said he didn’t know the man who sent the card, but he is believed to be an eccentric cleric who believes the world will end at any time. Lawrence Wilson of the Greeleys Park Congregational Church stressed in a meeting that the Ku Klux Klan is a threat to society. The Reverend said the Klan should be abolished. Wilson also commented on the automobile: It can be a tough master, but also a useful servant. The automobile can get people to church, but it can also drive people away from church. The 50-year-old driver of a Ford machine was held up yesterday in Hudson by two boys, aged 18 and 20. His gold watch, which he had owned for 40 years, was taken by the robbers. Column: Another surprise for the new bride is the discovery that men commonly wear socks with three to 17 holes in them. Moths become difficult to control because they attack items made of wool, fur, bristles, hair and feathers. The US Department of Agriculture says the best way to get rid of moths is to shake or beat your clothes frequently. A doctor and a friend were hunting near the Wyoming border, and as the friend walked, the doctor climbed a tree to see if he could spot a bear. The friend saw something in the tree and thought it was a bear. He shot the doctor in the arm. And he fell from the tree. The doctor will be fine eventually.

