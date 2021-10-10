Izzie’s iconic pink ball gown on “Grey’s Anatomy” had to be custom made by a wedding dress designer because Shonda Rhimes always wanted her to be “taller.”





Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Katherine Heigl on the Season 2 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” titled “Losing My Religion”. Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Shonda Rhimes wanted Izzie’s ball gown to be “bigger” in the season two finale of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

According to a new book, the pink dress ended up being custom made by Amsale.

“He’s been to Disney World in Florida for a long time,” said the “Grey’s Anatomy” costume designer. One of the most heartbreaking scenes in The story of “Grey’s Anatomy” is also the most visually stunning thanks to an iconic pink ball gown that hardly ever saw the light of day. In the show’s season two finale, “Losing My Religion,” Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and the other interns attend the prom they’ve planned for Dr. Richard Webber’s niece (Jim Pickens Jr.) at hospital when Izzie’s fiancé, Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) died of an apparent stroke caused by complications after a heart transplant. Finding him dead in his hospital bed, Izzie goes upstairs to be with him, a huge pink-pink robe and everything. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) has to lift her gently to extract her from her place next to Denny’s corpse, gathering all the layers in her arms. According to “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by Lynette Rice, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly, the show’s costume designer Mimi Melgaard struggled to find the perfect dress for Izzie to wear during the tragic moment as the series creator and showrunner of the At the time, Shonda Rhimes had a very specific vision in mind. Heigl and Justin Chambers. Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images “That year in Los Angeles, all of the dresses were very vaporous, long, and soft,” Melgaard said, according to the book. “I would put Katie in dresses and Shonda would say, ‘No, no. I want bigger. “ Melgaard was pressed for time and found nothing Rhimes tasted on her own. She ended up calling the famous wedding dress brand Amsale and asking them to make the dress in a week. But the lack of time and stress of securing the pink dress with the stunning brooch accent made it worth it for the art he helped create, according to the costume designer. “When you see the photo of Izzie in the elevator, then Izzie lying across from Denny, then the photo of Alex holding her with her dress hanging down… these are the photos that Shonda saw in her head,” said Melgaard. The story continues Melgaard said that Rhimes wanted a “beautiful princess dress” that “had her own voice” to create a “Cinderella” moment for Izzie. Heigl on “Losing my religion”. Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images They couldn’t have known it at the time, but Melgaard, Rhimes, and Amsale together created a dress that is had a life beyond “Grey’s Anatomy”. “He’s been to Disney World in Florida for a long time,” Melgaard said according to the book. “She’s going on tour. This dress goes around the place! “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” gives readers additional insight into the work that went into creating the show’s most memorable moments. Read the original article on Initiated

