6 ways to wear your favorite scarves | Fashion and style





Polyester or silk scarves work like headbands because they won’t make your head sweat. Wrap a scarf around your forehead or the top of your head. Secure the scarf around your head with a knot and add bobby pins if necessary. Dress up an updo hairstyle by tying a square scarf around the base of the updo. Lightweight scarves can be worn with pants as a belt to add a pop of color to your outfit so you don’t keep your pants in the air. Roll or fold the scarf and thread it through the belt loops. Tie the ends together in a bow where you choose to place it. Infinity scarves can keep your head and ears warm when worn as a balaclava. To create this style, wrap the infinity scarf around your neck once. Take the part of the scarf in front of your body and turn it 180 degrees to create a figure eight shape by means of a second loop. Slip the new buckle over your head and ears and adjust accordingly. A scarf can be worn around the neck, like a bandana. Fold a square scarf into a triangle and tie it double. Try knots in the front or back, or wherever your outfit calls for.

