Who dresses to be successful before week 5?

Week 5 of the 2021 season offers opportunities for teams in the league.

2 Related

The list of matches this week is also an opportunity to travel abroad. The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets kicked off this morning at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the two teams’ second all-time visit to the other side of the pond.

With 13 other games to complete The Sunday slate of week 5, let’s take a look at the league’s pre-game looks of its most notable players.

QB Sam Darnold

The 3-1 Panthers, who allowed a high 36 points in Week 4 after losing 30 in the first 3 weeks of the season, caused a stir by acquiring Stephon Gilmore from the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Acquiring a big name from Carolina could help bolster his defense as Sam Darnold continues to feel comfortable leading the team’s offense. His five rushing touchdowns in Week 4 led the NFL and joined him with Lamar Smith (2002) as the only Panthers with a rushing touchdown in three straight games.

He kept his Sunday talks relaxed before Carolina hosts the Philadelphia Eagles, but Darnold kicks off Week 5 with a once-in-a-lifetime blow. The fourth-year quarterback may become the first in NFL history to record multiple rushing touchdowns in three straight games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Playing against the second worst defense in the NFL might help matters.

clean fit pic.twitter.com/ppVyprLZ68 Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) 10 October 2021

RB Derrick Henry

Of course, Darnold isn’t the most prominent running back with an opportunity this week. That honor goes to defending champion Derrick Henry (best 510 NFL this season), who starts Week 5 with a 148-yard lead over the next closest player.

Against the Jaguars, Henry can record his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game, which would equalize the career streak he set in 2019. Here’s a look at his Week 5 studs before facing the defense in the 30th. rank.

QB Joe Burrow

The sophomore QB team are making their first 3-1 start since the 2018 season. Burrow’s return from injury has gone well. He’s just the second player in Bengals history with multiple touchdown passes in each of the first four games of a season (2018, Andy Dalton).

Against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are also 3-1 to start the 2021 season, Burrow kept his pre-game look sharp before getting into his bag (s) more late this afternoon.

Green Bay Packers

RB Aaron Jones

Here’s a photo of Jones during pre-game warm-ups swinging his personalized football-shaped medallion that is of particular value to Green Bay’s main rusher. The specialized accessory contains the ashes of Jones’ late father, who died in April.

Jones temporarily lost the play during his four touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

He assumed he was lost on his second visit to the end zone that day, but he explained how proud it could have made his father. “If there was one place to lose him, this is where my dad wanted me to lose him,” Jones said. “So I know he’s smiling.

Fortunately, a team athletic trainer found Jones’ necklace the following Tuesday morning.

Found at 1:45 am Thanks to our trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel I will be forever grateful to him pic.twitter.com/ylTlZ5Jpfr Aaron Jones 33 (@ Showtyme_33) September 21, 2021

Washington football team

DE Montez Sweatshirt

Sweat is tied for the Washington team leader with three sacks.

His stylish pre-game tracksuit received an appropriate pun from the team’s social media team.

SZN suit pic.twitter.com/RhAdr7hRm0 Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) 10 October 2021

Women of Red, LB Shaquil Barrett

The Tampa Bay Women of Red initiative provides an opportunity for women who are fans of the team to enjoy an in-depth gaming experience. Here’s a photo of this year’s Women of Red enjoying the pre-game vibe ahead of the Miami Dolphins visit.

Barrett’s pre-game motif choice seemed like a great vibe in itself.

Thanks to everyone who came to our Women of Red hatchback! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/HaGWzXwpmQ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@boucaniers) 10 October 2021

QB Kyler Murray

Arizona (4-0) enters Week 5 as the NFL’s only undefeated team and is looking for its first 5-0 start since 1974. Murray was the catalyst for the Cardinals’ hot start.

According to Caesar’s Sportsbook, he is currently the league favorite to take home MVP honors (+500) after starting the season with a +2500 odds.

Here’s a photo of Murray entering State Farm Stadium before facing the San Francisco 49ers.

As you think, you will become so. pic.twitter.com/R3uhAHi5U6 Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) 10 October 2021

WR Allen Robinson

The WNBA’s Chicago Sky recently clinched second place in the franchise finale and recently showed their love for the Bears.

Before the Bears visited the Las Vegas Raiders, Robinson made sure to return Sky’s energy.

RB Saquon Barkley

The fourth-year running back’s pre-game flash could give him the confidence boost he was looking for. Barkley begins New York’s Week 5 tour against the Dallas Cowboys with 7 straight games under 100 rushing yards, one game before tying the longest streak of his career (2019).

Arrive in style pic.twitter.com/amAPxkTsZ8 Giants of New York (@ Giants) 10 October 2021

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.