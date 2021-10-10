Khloe Kardashian poses in a skin-tight leather dress and looks ‘unrecognizable’ in new photos as fans compare the star to ‘Barbie’

KHLOE Kardashian posed in a skin-tight leather dress and looked “unrecognizable” in her new photos as fans compared the reality TV star to the “Barbie” doll.

Khloe, 37, posted loads of snapshots of herself and her sexy dress onInstagram.

5 Khloe Kardashian posed in a red leather dress Credit: Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

5 Khloe was running backstage on SNL set Credit: Khloé Kardashian / Instagram

In the first snap, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a tight and luminous red dress, which showcased her curves.

Her long blonde hair was long enough to drop below her shoulders.

While wearing red heels, the reality TV star appeared to be running behind the scenes of the Saturday Night Live set in the next snap.

In the other snaps, the TV star teased her behind and displayed her booty on camera.

Khloe captioned the post: “SNL.”

In the Instagram story, she shared the photo and thanked Ash K. Holm and Andrew Fitzsimons “for being such amazing people!”

She continued, “Not only are you both extremely talented, but you are always so uplifting and encouraging.”

COMMENTS

Fans hopped on the comments section to praise Khloe’s look and her stunning dress.

A fan called her a “Barbie”.

Another fan said the same thing: “Barbie !!!”

Malika added: “A doll”, with a heart-shaped emoji.

Kylie Jenner said, “Coulie,” with a heart-shaped emoji.

KIM ON SNL

Recently, the Kardashian siblings shared supportive videos while their older brother Kim, 40, showed off his comedic chopson on the NBC sketch show.

Kylie, 24, filmed the KUWTK star in the middle of her opening monologue on her TV screen.

She captioned the video: “Yes !!!”

Khloe took her turn and shared a video of Kim opening the series on her own screen.

The founder of Good American screamed and clapped as Kim started to say her lines.

She screamed on TV, “Wooooo! My queen !

Khloe told her fans, “You better go online, that’s all you get. You better go online.”

Khloe and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 30, are the parents of their three-year-old daughter True.

Get back together?

Recently, the TV personality posed topless and covered her bare skin with a white duvet as she glanced sensually at the camera.

She captioned the photo, “The one,” with a white heart-shaped emoji.

The Sun exclusively revealed how Khloe’s cheating exTristan is “desperate to be reconciled” with her.

The NBA star has been at her best demeanor, the insider revealed, and has been willing to clean up her act in order to get Khloe back.

The source added: “Tristan is much more present than before – he does all the lessons with True, does the family dinners and is a very present dad.

It is 100% co-parenting and there for everything. Khloe gave him a final ultimatum.

5 Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet post in her Instagram Story

5 Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pictured with True Credit: Instagram

5 Khloe Kardashian appeared in SNL sketch Credit: NBC

Pregnant Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Cheer On Sister Kim As She Debuts SNL