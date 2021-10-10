Hodan Yousufs stellar wardrobe fuses modest style, ’80s silhouettes and savings





My faith is an important part when it comes to my wardrobe and my image. Some might say I have limits with what I can wear, but I don’t see it that way. Modesty shouldn’t be an obstacle when it comes to fashion or industry for that matter. With a little patience, confidence, and a willingness to experiment, you can create a personalized style that fits and represents you holistically. No compliance or trying to fit into a box. Fashion is all about expression and storytelling. Whether or not you prescribe these limitations is up to you. My faith is part of my identity and not something separate from my creative process and my style. It adds to my individuality and the way I choose to represent myself. You also look very good at layering! What’s your tip for layering this fall? Invest in good outdoor coats, vintage silk buttons, blazers and two-piece suits. You can easily bypass these parts and add different accessories. Don’t be afraid to accessorize. Ties are becoming a trendy accessory for this fall-winter. It enhances any look. And at the end of it all, trust your judgment and don’t be afraid to experiment. Experiment with different styles until you find the right one for you. Everyone has their preferences. Try to understand that personal style is just that; it’s personal for you. Some things that work for me might not be visually appealing to the next person. What are you currently planning to buy? I’ve never wanted a pair of shoes as much as these Balenciaga platform crocs. What’s your favorite TikTok you’ve created? What took the longest time? My most recent outfit of the week video. It perfectly captures what I would typically wear in a normal week. For everyday looks, I gravitate more towards black and white as a color palette, as my other looks are generally more available for everyday use. These other outfits are reserved for special evenings or events. The majority of the videos I shoot take time as I showcase more outfit variations with each video. With that comes the planning, filming, editing and then cleaning up the sequel. So we’re looking at a minimum of 2.5 hours for each TikTok. What’s the next big idea you want to tackle on TikTok? To be more consistent, have fun and explore other ways to make second-hand items look luxurious!

