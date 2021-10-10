Wanted to redefine sustainability in fashion: Gaurav Gupta on his final FDCI x LFW collection

For designer Gaurav Gupta, the clothing line he unveiled in the grand finale of the second “phygital” edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday evening was a “freedom of expression collection”.

Gupta presented their take on #DefineToRedefine, a line made entirely from recycled ocean plastic, with the aim of motivating the fashion industry to move towards more sustainable practices.

“We could work in any segment of fashion, be it tailoring, ready-to-wear or streetwear, but we have to at least start moving towards sustainable practices,” said the designer based at Delhi, known for its futuristic silhouettes.

Speaking about creating their new line in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta told PTI in an interview, “I think this is the time to reflect and consolidate all of our conscious thoughts. This collection was born. out of a desire to redefine our outlook on sustainability, fashion and beauty. ” The fabrics in the collection are created with crisps and cookies wrappers, plastic bottles and other everyday consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.The base fabrics and linings have also been made environmentally friendly by using pet plastic.

Gupta, who is an advanced diver, said it was his retirement from diving in the Andamans in January that inspired him to make this range.

“ I became an advanced diver and saw this amazing underwater life that has always fascinated me. But then I went to the beaches and saw a lot of plastic from our daily consumables collected there. Part of this collection is made from recycled plastic and upcycled from everyday consumables woven into fabrics and sculpted into clothing, ” he added.

He also talked about Lakme Absolute Precision lip paint, which can be used for “the art of makeup other than your lips”.

Gupta said he wanted to overturn the notion of sustainability, which is often defined by designers as casual clothing made from organic fabrics.

I literally wanted to take plastics from the ocean and landfills and weave them into clothes that are sexy and evening wear and make durability glamorous. We are known for glamorous and sexy dresses, evening wear or tailoring. It’s not like I suddenly start doing organic cotton and making daywear because that’s not my aesthetic right now, ”he said.

The designer said that one cannot ignore the very real threat of climate change.

Ninety-seven percent of the world’s plastic is not reused at all. It’s single-use plastic. Climate change is a burning reality for us. I wanted to redefine the way sustainability is viewed. You can actually pick up plastic, weave it and as a designer I can make glamorous clothes out of it. This for me is the statement I want to make. ” Gupta said he fell in love with the sea during his trip to Mumbai.

“ I have always loved the infinity of the ocean. How vast and enigmatic. I love the feeling of infinity that is always part of my aesthetic. It all came together wonderfully, ” he recalls.

The collection’s color scheme is quite metallic and basic, he said.

When you are inside the ocean, there is a metallic energy in the ocean that you feel near your skin. This subliminal feeling is what has transformed into the colors and shapes of this collection.

There are a lot of fins and tricky shapes of silhouettes and gravity-defying structures around the art of sculpture fashion. There is a kind of blue but it is in the metallic range. There is gold, silver that comes from cookie wrappers like fabric. There are whites and blacks, who come from the darkness of the sea. ” Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan became Gupta’s muse and the creator said he had a great time collaborating on again with her for the fashion gala.

Kareena is everyone’s favorite star. She is very magnanimous in her fame. I like the nonchalance in her. There is a sense of lightness and humor that is very connectable. At the same time, she has a star quality. The combination of these two things is very deadly and it is in itself very sexy, ” he said.

Khan described Gupta’s work as personal designs that suit his body.

” Gaurav is known for his cuts and designs … It’s been a long time since I last walked for him, and this time the collection is so different. I love her job so much this time, ” she told PTI.

The fashion gala, which opened on October 5, ended on Sunday.

