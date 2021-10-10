Fashion
Wanted to redefine sustainability in fashion: Gaurav Gupta on his final FDCI x LFW collection
For designer Gaurav Gupta, the clothing line he unveiled in the grand finale of the second “phygital” edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday evening was a “freedom of expression collection”.
Gupta presented their take on #DefineToRedefine, a line made entirely from recycled ocean plastic, with the aim of motivating the fashion industry to move towards more sustainable practices.
“We could work in any segment of fashion, be it tailoring, ready-to-wear or streetwear, but we have to at least start moving towards sustainable practices,” said the designer based at Delhi, known for its futuristic silhouettes.
Speaking about creating their new line in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta told PTI in an interview, “I think this is the time to reflect and consolidate all of our conscious thoughts. This collection was born. out of a desire to redefine our outlook on sustainability, fashion and beauty. ” The fabrics in the collection are created with crisps and cookies wrappers, plastic bottles and other everyday consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.The base fabrics and linings have also been made environmentally friendly by using pet plastic.
Gupta, who is an advanced diver, said it was his retirement from diving in the Andamans in January that inspired him to make this range.
“ I became an advanced diver and saw this amazing underwater life that has always fascinated me. But then I went to the beaches and saw a lot of plastic from our daily consumables collected there. Part of this collection is made from recycled plastic and upcycled from everyday consumables woven into fabrics and sculpted into clothing, ” he added.
He also talked about Lakme Absolute Precision lip paint, which can be used for “the art of makeup other than your lips”.
Gupta said he wanted to overturn the notion of sustainability, which is often defined by designers as casual clothing made from organic fabrics.
I literally wanted to take plastics from the ocean and landfills and weave them into clothes that are sexy and evening wear and make durability glamorous. We are known for glamorous and sexy dresses, evening wear or tailoring. It’s not like I suddenly start doing organic cotton and making daywear because that’s not my aesthetic right now, ”he said.
The designer said that one cannot ignore the very real threat of climate change.
Ninety-seven percent of the world’s plastic is not reused at all. It’s single-use plastic. Climate change is a burning reality for us. I wanted to redefine the way sustainability is viewed. You can actually pick up plastic, weave it and as a designer I can make glamorous clothes out of it. This for me is the statement I want to make. ” Gupta said he fell in love with the sea during his trip to Mumbai.
“ I have always loved the infinity of the ocean. How vast and enigmatic. I love the feeling of infinity that is always part of my aesthetic. It all came together wonderfully, ” he recalls.
The collection’s color scheme is quite metallic and basic, he said.
When you are inside the ocean, there is a metallic energy in the ocean that you feel near your skin. This subliminal feeling is what has transformed into the colors and shapes of this collection.
There are a lot of fins and tricky shapes of silhouettes and gravity-defying structures around the art of sculpture fashion. There is a kind of blue but it is in the metallic range. There is gold, silver that comes from cookie wrappers like fabric. There are whites and blacks, who come from the darkness of the sea. ” Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan became Gupta’s muse and the creator said he had a great time collaborating on again with her for the fashion gala.
Kareena is everyone’s favorite star. She is very magnanimous in her fame. I like the nonchalance in her. There is a sense of lightness and humor that is very connectable. At the same time, she has a star quality. The combination of these two things is very deadly and it is in itself very sexy, ” he said.
Khan described Gupta’s work as personal designs that suit his body.
” Gaurav is known for his cuts and designs … It’s been a long time since I last walked for him, and this time the collection is so different. I love her job so much this time, ” she told PTI.
The fashion gala, which opened on October 5, ended on Sunday.
(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/1763148-wanted-to-redefine-sustainability-in-fashion-gaurav-gupta-on-his-fdci-x-lfw-finale-collection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]