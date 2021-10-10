Rebel Wilson shows off her fitted figure in a red and black lace dress

Rebel Wilson showed off her slender figure in a bodycon cocktail dress she donned for a snap she shared on her Instagram page.

The 41-year-old actress, who has declared 2020 her “Healthy Year,” continued to demonstrate her commitment to maintaining her slim physique.

“Out of the garden path,” Rebel wrote in the caption of the photo she posted on Sunday, also adding emojis of a smiley face with the tongue sticking out, a dancer and the Mexican flag.

Wilson’s red and black lace paneled Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a high neckline, angled sleeves and a flared mini dress hem.

A strip of black lace on the Sydney native’s stomach accentuated her slim waistline.

Rebel sported black heels and held a black Chanel crossbody handbag by its braided chain strap.

The blonde beauty wore her shoulder length hair in loose waves as she stood on the sand in front of the rocky shore.

The Bridesmaids star struck a confident pose as she rested her hand on her hip and rocked a pair of metallic DITA Eyewear sunglasses.

Earlier on Sunday, Wilson shared a series of photos in her Instagram story. The Pitch Perfect star wore a flattering pair of leggings in the Beach Pictures.

In one photo, Rebel donned a bikini that exposed her noticeably flatter stomach.

The other photos showed the actress covering her newly slimmed down form with a white t-shirt.

Another photo showed Rebel standing in a pool at dusk, wearing a red skirt and a black top with a plunging neckline.

The photos are just the latest in a series of images showing how much weight Rebel has lost.

Wilson showed off her sensational slim figure on Saturday as she took to the court for a game of tennis in Los Angeles.

The actress shared a video of herself channeling her indoor Wimbledon champion into an all-white ensemble.

She wore a white polo shirt with a matching pleated miniskirt, a visor – with Rebeldon emblazoned on the front – and sneakers.

In the video, the Australian actress showed off her tennis skills by performing an impressive serve.

At the end of the clip, she looked pleased with her performance as she happily raised her arms and beamed.

Earlier in the week, she shared photos from the tennis-themed event at the Los Angeles home of famous American interior designer Kelly Wearstler.

The actress showed off her slim waist as she posed for photos with Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs and singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

A second photo saw the actress draw attention to her incredible weight loss as she posed alongside Amy.

The Pitch Perfect star looked slimmer than ever in the sporty ensemble and added a touch of glamor with a makeup face.

Rebel had documented her incredible weight loss journey, which she dubbed her “year of health,” throughout 2020.

In September she said The weekend briefing podcast on LiSTNR that she was “proud” of herself, as evidenced by her hard work over the past year.

The actress explained that her weight loss was about a lifestyle change and a “healthier version” of herself, rather than reaching a certain weight.

“For me, Health Year was just a healthier version,” she said, noting that working on her fertility and curbing emotional eating were her goals.

“It wasn’t about losing some weight, although I did set an initial goal of 75 pounds so I had something concrete to work towards. But it’s not a dress number or size, or anything like that.

“It was just about being the healthier version of me and I spent the whole of 2020 doing it, and I’m proud of myself,” she said.