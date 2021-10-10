Shop for fall clothes at this holiday sale





Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The weather outside is getting a little cooler, so it’s time to put the tank tops away and bring out the jackets for fall. Some of your favorite warmer threads may not be as hot as they used to be and you might want to upgrade. It’s there that Eddie bauer comes with super comfortable savings. Make your holiday shopping early on with offers and expert advice right on your phone. Sign up for SMS alerts from Reviewed’s tender research team. The outdoor brand is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day this year by offering up to 40% off sitewide. These savings are in addition to the use of the promo codeFALL50to benefit from an additional 50% discount on clearance items. This means that you can make significant savings on Men’s, Women’s and kids clothing, use to select Outdoor equipment. You can stay warm in sleet and snow with the MicroTherm 2.0 down jacket for men on sale for $ 171.75. Usually priced at $ 229, this insulated jacket can be yours in five different colors for 25% off. Eddie Bauer says the MicroTherm is thinner than other down jackets while repelling wind and rain while trapping body heat. This is in addition to its active cut design to avoid mobility restrictions and its zippered pockets. For something a little more elegant, there’s the Voyager cropped jeans for women available for $ 45. That’s a price reduction of $ 30 from its list price of $ 75. Eddie Bauer not only promises an ultra-soft feel with the jeans, but also stretch fabric and breathable material in its design. Collect these savings at Eddie Bauer and start shopping! The best offers from the Eddie Bauer holiday sale Don’t be upset by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now. Product experts from Revised have all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TIC Tac Where Flipboard for the latest offers, product reviews and more. Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.

