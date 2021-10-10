Big Environmental Vs Big Fashion – The Organization for World Peace





A climate change activist disrupted the latest Louis Vuitton fashion show by storming the catwalk, while holding a banner rightly criticizing the effects of excessive consumption on the environment. The banner said; “The planet is burning, but fashion is looking elsewhere. The activist made the statement as the environmental organization Extinction Rebellion. The luxury brandLouis Vuitton is one ofmore famousin the world.PeoplespendhundredsofThousands of dollarstothebrand clothing and accessories, whoarerevealedall seasons.Louis Vuitton claims on its website to be “committed to reducing our direct carbon footprint”, but these items they produceevery season indicates the opposite. The company’s stated objective in terms of climate change is to have 100% renewable energy in its production and logistics sites by 2025, as well as 100% LED lighting in its stores.While the initiative itself is laudable, they avoid the obvious situation that their excessive clothing production is the real problem and is fueling the process of climate change. A spokesperson named Alma Dufour told media;“[Louis Vuitton] is the world leader in luxury and has a responsibility for the trends which push the textile industry to constantly renew the collection faster and to produce more. Falling clothing prices have allowed us to own five times as many clothes as our grandparents in the past 20 years.As a result, the continued reduction in production costs allows garment manufacturers to continue producing inexpensive garments, which in turn has serious effects on our health, our environment, and the lives of the workers who produce the garments. Luxury brands are a way for designers to convey their messages through art; however, there is the possibility of translating these messages in a more sustainable way.By using recyclable materials and using fewer resources, other clothing brands have shown the world that it is possible to produce incredible clothing that is welcomed by their target market, while remaining environmentally friendly. The impact climate change is having on the world right now is so critical and so pressing that it’s unacceptable for these luxury clothing companies to pretend they don’t care about the negative effects their clothes are having on the planet. We are not asking luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to stop their activities, but rather to switch to more sustainable practices. We can change this problem by encouraging brands to choose more sustainable alternatives. Here we are dealing with ignorant people unwilling to take responsibility for the current state of our planet. By making more durable clothing, luxury brands will be opening a floodgate for the rest of the retail industry to follow suit. If manufacturers were able to adapt to the way they produce clothing, pollution and emissions would drop dramatically. As long as we encourage and applaud fashion shows and catwalks like these, we are encouraging the rapid decline in the health of our planet. Rather than a question of clothing, it is about the well-being of those affected by climate change. Luxury brands have a certain ignorance when it comes to producing their clothes, and it is the responsibility of society to voice its position on this issue if we are to change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theowp.org/big-environmental-vs-big-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

