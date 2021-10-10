Fashion
Parents and students protest against KHS dress code | New
Ella Arnold has been taken out of class several times this school year.
The freshman from Kokomo High School once missed a test preparation session.
Each time, it was for a dress code violation.
When Arnold failed his pep test, it was for a hole in his pants near his knee. She was taken out of class another time because her bra strap was exposed from the way she was carrying her satchel.
A dress code violation can result in a suspension from school, having to wear lost and found clothing, or patching a hole with duct tape.
Arnold said the consequences depend on the severity of the violation. For a hole in her pants, Arnold said she had to cover it with duct tape, but had to put the tape on her skin, under her pants.
Students are not allowed to wear loose pants; shorts, skirts or dresses within three inches of the knee, according to the student manual of Kokomo high school.
Shirts should be long enough and pants high enough not to show the students’ stomachs. Spaghetti straps, halter tops, bare shoulders, bare backs and necklines are also prohibited.
Arnold said she was not the only student who has been sent to the office multiple times for a dress code violation. The freshman said it’s mostly girls who have a dress code.
It’s also frustrating for Arnolds’ dad, Johnathan Fletcher, who said parents are not notified when their child is taken out of class for a dress code issue.
If my child was suspended, even at school, I think parents should be informed, he said. We cannot approach it, even though it is a problem.
Fletcher said the dress code policy was the same as when he was a student at KHS in 2005.
Arnold is not opposed to a dress code. She agrees that shorts and T-shirts that are too short with profanity should not be allowed, but what Arnold and the other students want is a more reasonable dress code.
Arnold said she and other students, as well as Fletcher, had tried to contact the school administration about their concerns, but there had been no dialogue.
The students staged a protest last month in front of the high school after classes ended for the day. Fletcher and Arnold both said students were threatened with suspension if they attended the protest after school.
Arnold said she was specifically told the hangar would be suspended if she went there, although she was not aware of any students who were punished for attending.
There should be no reason for the staff to scare the students, Fletcher said.
Kokomo School Corporation officials declined to comment for this story.
The rejection of dress codes is nothing new. Students across the country challenge dress codes they claim to be sexist and classist every year.
For example, opponents of dress codes that the police punch in the pants say they punish low-income students.
Likewise, critics of dress codes that prohibit showing off the shoulders argue that these policies are sexist because they force girls not to distract, instead of all students being respectful of others.
I’m sure if the school didn’t let us know it wouldn’t be a problem, Arnold said.
