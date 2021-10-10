Puja Fashion A taste of festive fashion beyond borders with Myosutra





London-based fashion label Myosutra by designer Roshni Mukherjee offers Londoners a part of traditionally and culturally rooted fashion from Bengal and India. Having started its online operations in 2017, the brand now ships worldwide, giving people a taste of Indian ethnic fashion tradition, sometimes in its classic form and sometimes through its contemporary style trends. The brand name comes from Nam-myoho-renge-kyo while I am singing. Myo implies mysticism or magic and we consider the feminine wonder, sari, to embody this. London Bengalis always come back to Calcutta to shop all year round and wear these traditional outfits on various occasions. This idea prompted me to create this brand, where NRI Bengalis could easily access a piece of their local favorites from Calcutta, Gariahat or New Market in London itself, says Roshni, who is also a banker by profession. Our collection includes traditional pieces selected by weavers, like chiffon, kalamkari or Jamdani outfits and our in-house contemporary designs that are more suited to people living here, with the London skyline in saris, the red phone booth on blouses, Potter sarees or Durga themed dresses. We can find a personal connection in our outfits. Our weavers collections are my way of supporting their community. We also try to bridge the gap between ethnic fashion and local demands by experimenting with outfits, like a jacket designed in traditional fabrics like Dhakai or Chikankari. My original motto was to make things accessible to British Indians. Now my goal is to uplift the weavers of India and also to make our culture and traditions more accessible to British Indians, British Asian community and British community. First I want to educate the wider UK community about our fabrics and our heritage, and then make my mark in the UK and global market. And for those of us who live on foreign shores, Durga Puja still allows us to reconnect to our roots through eternal, unmissable fashion, draped in the six meters of sensation, says Roshni. A festive five-day lookbook conceptualized by Roshni Sashthi An ikat cotton saree in the quintessential festive colors of red and white, designed in an easy-to-wear Indo-Western style, paired with a black t-shirt with a polo neck. “As you prepare to usher in the festivities, choose something light in subtle cottons, such as an ikat or a Dhonekhali sari. Fall is perfect to pair the saree with a polo neck tee for a quick look after work, ”suggests Roshni. Saptami A brightly printed georgette saree with trendy stripes and florals, paired with a gold belt that adds the perfect festive glam touch. “As the festivities are in full swing, choose to flaunt a printed gorgette saree styled following the popular trend of accessorizing it with a belt. It instantly adds a feminine touch to the wearer, emphasizing the waistline and giving the drape a beautiful structure, ”explains Roshni. Ashtami A bright red Kanjivaram saree with a gold trim for a gorgeous and elegant look that Puja celebrations demand when they reach their peak. “From offering pushpanjali to consuming bhog, given the importance of the day, Ashtami calls for a look that resonates with Bangaliana. So you can go for a traditional look with a red saree and pair it with antique jewelry, ”suggests Roshni. Navami A trendy animal print saree edged in sequins with a touch of black for the ultra glam Navami look. Add a sassy touch with a pair of sunglasses! “As the celebration climaxes, you need to be at your best. Go for a glamorous look with sequins or modal Ajrakhs, and enhance this look with tinted sunglasses or just go for a Dhakai jacket over a dress, if you are tired of wearing sarees, ”suggests Roshni. . Dashami A ghicha tussore sari with a red Benarasi border to adorn the traditional T on the last day of the puja. “As women indulge in sindoor khela, soaking up the festivities one last time, choose to drape yourself in a tussore or garod laal paar, and accessorize them with classic gold jewelry,” suggests Roshni. Photos courtesy: The Designer What: Myosutra Available at: www.myosutra.com Contact: https://m.facebook.com/myosutra on Fb and myosutra_mysutra on Insta

