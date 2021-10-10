Fashion
Debt collectors dress to look like the police, with Secret Service-style headphones and bulletproof vests, report says
Christians Against Poverty calls for the criminalization of harassment by debt collectors and for more clarity on what constitutes harassment in the Fair Trading Act.
Worrisome and sometimes illegal debt collection practices are exposed in a report by budget agency Christians Against Poverty.
He claims that some debt collectors dress up to look like police or court officials, sometimes even wearing Swat-style clothing, Secret Service-style headphones and bulletproof vests.
Christians Against Poverty (Cap) spoke of threatening behavior and oppressive tactics such as telling people that they could have all of their household possessions removed from their homes or have their photographs published in local newspapers.
This is the second damning report on debt collection practices released recently by budgeting agencies, following a report published in late September last month by the national budgeting network Fincap.
Fincap and Cap have called on the government to urgently pass laws reforming debt collection, bringing them into line with Australia and protecting vulnerable low-income families.
Other practices they denounced were that debtors behind on their repayments were bombarded with multiple phone calls daily, as well as receiving calls at work.
This included using automated calling systems to make multiple daily calls to certain debtor numbers, Cap said.
There have also been instances where debt collectors have disclosed personal information to the debtor’s family, neighbors and employers, Cap said in his report.
Michael Ward, Cap’s social policy adviser, said the tactics, which were often the end result of irresponsible lending by lower-tier lenders, hurt vulnerable people.
The damage caused by the abusive debt collection tactics has fallen hardest on the Mori and Pasifika families, Ward said.
By the time people call us, they are distraught, living in constant fear, and in poor emotional and mental health.
Family relationships are often strained or broken, and they have almost always been pushed into further financial hardship, he said.
Debt collectors did not seem to be forced by the lending restrictions to charge only reasonable fees, and once people’s debts were transferred to collectors by lenders and power companies, they could quickly inflate at extra cost, Ward said.
Aggressive debt collection practices are designed to intimidate and exhaust people into unsustainable payment terms.
People facing financial difficulties often lack the confidence or energy to negotiate a fair and reasonable arrangement for such behavior, and are less likely to complain to authorities.
In our experience, debt collectors tend to exploit this fact and push them even harder than usual, Ward said.
The law changes were the way to strengthen responsible lending rules, but regulation of debt collection practices was needed, he said.
Cap called for the criminalization of harassment by debt collectors and for more clarity on what constitutes harassment in the Fair Trading Act.
Cap also wanted debt collectors to be licensed and subject to binding codes of conduct.
This would include setting strict limits on how often, when and how collectors and lenders could contact debtors, limiting contact to normal hours and not at work, and respecting privacy.
Cap also wanted collection costs to be regulated.
All debt collectors should also be members of an approved dispute resolution system, just as lenders should be, Cap said in his report.
