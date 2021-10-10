Fiona Hill calls Capitol Riot a dress rehearsal for more violence





Former White House national security official Fiona Hill warned on Sunday that the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill showed the likelihood of further political violence in the years to come. It was, in fact, a dress rehearsal for something that could happen in the short term in 2022, 2024, Hill told Margaret Brennan on Face à la Nation. We have election cycles here that will increase tensions. And once people started talking about violence, once they crossed the threshold, they were in a danger zone. Hill was responding to a question posed by Brennan based on Robert Costa and Bob Woodwards’ new book Peril, which quotes General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, compare the January 6 attack to the big dress rehearsal a term that former Prime Minister of the Soviet Union and Russian Marxist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin called the 1905 uprising that preceded the 1917 Russian Revolution. I mean, is he, the general, saying that it is potentially a precursor of further violence? Is this exaggerated in a historical sense? Brennan asked Hill, who was the best Russian expert on the National Security Council. Fiona Hill on General Mark Milleys’ quote saying the insurgency was a precursor to more violence: he’s not exaggerating at all. Hill adds that January 6 was a dress rehearsal for something that could happen in the short term … Once a threshold is crossed, we are in a danger zone. ” pic.twitter.com/0CMpXXQsbs – Face the Nation (@FaceTheNation) 10 October 2021 He’s not exaggerating at all, because we all saw in real time what happened on January 6 on Capitol Hill, and General Milley was absolutely right, Hill said. Any history student but any observer even of American politics over the past decade, I mean when have we seen something like this before? We didn’t, not in our lifetime. We’ve seen episodes, you know, especially during the civil rights movement and of course in Vietnam, where there were protests but the storming of the United States Capitol? I mean that’s exactly what you think of in historic revolutions: taking the Bastille during the French Revolution, storming the Winter Palace during the Russian Revolution that General Milley was referring to. The national security expert noted that former Vice President Mike Pence himself had downplayed the importance of the attack, despite many rioters on January 6 voicing their intention to hang him for certifying election results. Hill said that by ignoring the insurgency and denying its seriousness, next time you get the real thing where people actually grab these tall buildings. Hill, who testified in 2019 at the first impeachment hearings against Trump, said many Republicans who downplay the insurgency have no personal experience of threatening or overthrowing their government. I can certainly tell you that as an immigrant, as someone who came to the United States in 1989 in the context of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, I also know immigrants … who came from war zones, who came from places like the former Yugoslavia or places like Sri Lanka, which is torn by civil war and conflict … All the people I know who are immigrants look around and say: Can’t people see this? We come from war-torn societies. All brands are here. So maybe, you know, Americans should talk to some of their neighbors who have come from elsewhere and come to the United States to escape this kind of event and ask them to tell them what their personal experience has been.

