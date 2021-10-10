Men’s Golf Shoots Four Over First Round Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate





JONESBOROUGH, Tennessee. The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team shot a 4 of 292 to open play at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Sunday afternoon at Blackthorn Golf Club in the Ridges. Junior Gavin Noble led the Chanticleers in shooting a 69 under three (35-34) on the opening day of the event. Playing the top nine first, Noble opened the action with back-to-back birdies on holes 11 and 12 to go along with his seven pars. Going around the first nine, Noble birdied the fourth and sixth holes to be four under. A bug on his last hole of the day was his only flaw on his scorecard. He is tied for 9th before the second round. Seth taylor continued his strong play this fall with an even first-round average of 72 (35-37). His solid play saw him finish the round with three birdies and three bogeys en route to finish the round tied for 37th. One shot behind Taylor is his teammate Trey crenshaw . The freshman scored a brace of 73 (38-35) on his first-round scorecard. Par 5s were huge for Crenshaw in the round when he was three under, with birdies on three of the four long-distance holes. He will enter the second round tied for 53rd. Garrett cooper and Luke Nelson shot a 78-over-six (40-38) and a 70-over-seven (38-41) respectively in today’s round. Cooper is tied for 87th and Nelson for 90th before the second round. Junior Victor olund made his season debut for Chants playing the tournament as an individual. He had a solid first day of action completing all 18 holes in three of 75 (38-37). He is tied for 69th for tomorrow’s second round. Host state East Tennessee and Louisville lead the event after the first round with both teams tied at 11 under par (277). After these two teams, only 12 shots separate the rest of the peloton. Charlotte (-8, 280), College of Charleston (-6, 282) and Virginia Tech (-5, 283) made up the top five in the first round. The second five are made up of Furman (-4, 284), Georgia Southern (-4, 284), UAB (-3, 285), with Chattanooga and North Carolina State at -2, 286. The rest of the field has Maryland (-1, 287), Villanova (+2, 290), Penn State (+3, 291) with Augusta and CCU tied at +4,292. Monday’s second round will start at 8:30 a.m. Live stats are available at Golfstat.com, with a link to the live stats page at www.GoCCUSports.com. For full coverage of CCU Men’s Golf, follow Chants on social media @CoastalMGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at goccusports.com.

