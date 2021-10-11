The high cost of fast fashion



Underwear and textile waste sent to N15 Technology Photo: facebook.com/n15technology

When Natthapat Wangvanichaphan, one of the founders of The Green, a waste management company, was throwing unused items around her home, she noticed that her old underwear was made from non-biodegradable plastic like nylon or polyester. Natthapat realized that if she tossed her underwear in a trash can, they would end up in a landfill. Nylon takes 40 years to decompose while polyester takes over 200 years.

As an environmentalist, Natthapat did not want to increase the amount of waste dumped in a landfill. She decided to post a post on facebook.com/thegeenthailand encouraging people to send their old underwear to the waste management company, N15 Technology. This waste management company collects and converts industrial and office waste into waste-derived fuel for cement kilns, thereby reducing the amount of non-recyclable waste thrown into landfills. His post has been shared over 34,000 times so far.

“When people throw away their underwear, some feel embarrassed and double-pack them, which causes more waste. Large amounts of waste have many negative effects in landfills. Landfill fires can occur and cause pollution. During the rain, waste from landfills can be washed away. and clog drainage systems. Garbage in landfills near the coast can flow into the sea. I created the post to provide an option for people. Sending used underwear to N15 Technology will benefit everyone. We must avoid increasing waste in landfills. Waste sent to landfills must be decomposable, ”Natthapat said.

Comments from the publication indicated a great interest in sorting waste among Thais. However, some people did not want to bear the cost of sending underwear to N15 Technology and suggested that N15 Technology should provide convenient drop-off points.

“The post became a discussion of who should be responsible for garbage like underwear and what fuel derived from garbage is. It is the responsibility of the state agency to provide different types of garbage to various places, so people can separate and drop their waste in the right place. trash cans. Developed countries like Japan have guidelines that specify where and how people can drop off different types of waste and the state will deal with each type of waste differently. For example, non-recyclable waste will be used as a fuel derived from garbage, ”says Natthapat.

Improperly disposed of underwear and other textile waste have negative effects on the environment. Last year, the BBC reported that while buyers around the world buy 56 million tonnes of clothing each year, only 12% of the materials used to make the clothing are recycled. As a result, a lot of clothes are thrown into landfills. Prem Pruktayanon, CEO of Waste Management, Green2Get, and founder of facebook.com/3WheelsUncle, explained that textile waste is difficult to recycle because recyclable items must contain only one material.

“Clothing is made from a variety of materials such as plastics like polyester or traditional materials like cotton. A recycling process for textiles can turn polyester clothing into polyester yarn, but the yarn in the recycling process has a shorter length and loses its original bright color. Recycling textiles are difficult and may not be worth recycling, ”Prem said.

Shredded non-recyclable waste ready to be turned into environmentally friendly fuel. Photo: N15 Technology

“In addition to creating items that cannot be recycled, the textile industry also has other negative effects on the environment. For example, the production of cotton items requires a lot of water and the dyeing of fabrics pollutes water resources, ”added Prem.

Most people are unaware of the damage that textile waste causes to the environment. Prem explained that unlike plastic, clothing is not made for single use. Consumers keep them for a long time. However, today’s fast fashion trends have changed the behavior of consumers.

“The fast fashion marketing strategy has made consumers change their wardrobes more often. Today people buy new clothes every week even though a single outfit can be worn for several years. Fast fashion brands often launch their new collections, enticing people to buy new items which in turn causes more waste, ”Prem said.

Second-hand clothing is another trend among Thai consumers. Somboon Kittianong, Managing Director of N15 Technology, and Prem both noticed that many second-hand clothes from overseas such as Japan, Hong Kong, and the United States are brought into Thailand for sale.

“Consumers love second-hand clothes because the prices are low. People also think that there is nothing wrong with buying more clothes as they can give their used clothes to others, so that the items are not wasted. Some people even think about buying second-hand clothes. clothing extends the life cycle of the garment, ”Prem said.

“These second-hand clothes show that our country is a trash can that collects the trash of other countries. Most people think of clothes as fabric, but most clothes are made of polyester or plastic and that plastic will eventually become a waste, ”Somboon said.

The Green encourages people to send their old underwear to N15 Technology. Photo: facebook.com/thegeenthailand

There are options to manage waste – reduce, reuse, repair, recycle, recover and landfill.

Converting waste to waste-derived fuel at N15 Technology is one solution that can help reduce the amount of waste dumped in a landfill. Somboon said that after the post about sending underwear to N15 Technology went viral, many people contacted him.

“Some people wondered if we were psychopaths because they wanted to make sure their underwear was used as waste-derived fuel. Some people asked if we looked through the underwear before using it. Somboon said.

According to Somboon, any type of waste – snack wrappers, milk cans, chemical bags, non-recyclable plastics, rags and socks – that can be cut, torn and burned in a fire can be turned into renewable fuel to replace fossil fuels. The containers do not need to be washed but must be empty and dry. Ineligible materials include PVC, artificial leather, tile, zinc, and light bulbs.

All waste eligible for waste derived fuel will go to shredders. The shredded waste will be burned in standard burners in cement factories.

“During the process, the waste is burned at a high temperature of between 1,200 and 1,800 degrees Celsius. After combustion, the remaining materials such as calcium, iron, aluminum and silica can be mixed with cement. N15 technology can produce 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of renewable fuels. every year, ”Somboon said.

Somboon noted that people can drop off their recyclable waste with saleng or tricycles collecting waste. He also suggested separating wet and dry waste.

“Wet garbage causes a foul odor. If people separate wet garbage from dry garbage, garbage workers can go straight to the dry garbage piles,” Somboon said.

To solve textile waste problems, you have to start at the root. Prem said textile waste issues should be solved by consumers, not by a public body.

“Textile waste is not an obvious problem like plastic waste, which is excessive due to its quantity, so no state agency is going to intervene. Consumers must solve this problem. Fast fashion, like fast food, is to poor quality. Consumers shouldn’t follow fashion trends but should cut back on new clothes purchases and use clothes they have had for a long time, “Prem said.