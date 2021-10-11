Rebel Wilson is a wonder in a bodycon red dress in a seaside vacation pic











Rebel Wilson managed to spike the temperatures once again with her latest holiday pic wearing a hot red dress



Rebellious wilson doesn’t let summer slip away so easily, as evidenced by her latest photo of a lush, sunny vacation.

The actress shared a photo of herself from the beautiful beaches of Mexico as she enjoys a beautiful trip, with a sensational new look.

She wore a red patterned summer dress, made of a lace fabric with a black line running through it to accentuate the curves of the figure.

Rebel completed the look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, a black bag, and black pumps as she struck a fierce pose by the water.

“Out of the way to the garden,” she simply wrote in the caption with a matching cheeky emoji.

Fans were instantly obsessed with the photo and let it be known in the comments section, as one wrote: “Breathtaking beauty”.

Another commented: “Girl yes!

Rebel looked ready for the sun in a hot red sundress

The Perfect the star’s seaside photos are now part of her social media canon, especially the ones from her incredible birthday party on Rebel Island a few weeks ago.

The actress recently shared a series of other snaps from the celebration, including one where she rocked a bodycon black wrap top paired with a hot red pencil skirt as she hopped one hip and posed for the photo taken at the edge of a swimming pool.

The sun was setting in the background on Marlon Brandon’s private island, which had been aptly renamed Rebel Island for the occasion.

And she really got fans talking with a photo of her as a mermaid as the 41-year-old took to Instagram to share it transformation into siren “siren”.

The actress showed off the look after her wonderful beach birthday party

Rebel could be seen lying on an inflatable clam shell, looking amazing in a black dress with a sheer skirt and an intricate tiara.

She used the caption to talk about how the storms and turmoil she had endured in her 40 years of life had made her stronger, which made her want to end her birthday party. by a party on the theme of the shipwreck.

