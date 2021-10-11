SCREAM 5 poster reveals new Ghostface in menacing fashion





Fans have been eagerly awaiting the new addition to the Scream franchise, and it’s just around the corner. The first poster for the simple title SCREAM was released with a terrifying Ghostface and a warning for fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the ever-evolving killer. Silhouetted in the dark, Ghostface wields his signature Buck 120 knife which is already coated in blood. The poster repeats a mantra that has always been held true throughout the series: “It’s always someone you know.” This tagline references previous Ghostface killers identified as originally trustworthy or unsuspecting characters from the heroine Sidney Prescott (Neve campbell) devoted boyfriend Billy (Skeet Ulrich) to his cousin Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts). Whether that means a returning character or a brand new one will wear the Ghostface mask remains to be seen. Image via Dimension Films RELATED: You Can Rent The Original ‘Scream’ House On Airbnb And Get A Virtual Welcome From David ArquetteSpeaking of which, the cast turned out to be filled with suspects and potential victims. Returning to the series with Campbell will be David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Roger L. williams, and Marley Shelton. However, the series’ fresh meat is also impressive. Melissa barrera, Jenna ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoie Brown, Mikey madison, Kyle galler, Dylan minnette, and Sonia ben ammar should also appear in the film. It’s kind of a miracle that this new movie happens in the first place. After The Weinstein Company rightly folded back, franchise rights were in limbo. However, Spyglass Media Group acquired the films in 2019, as well as the possibility of potentially making new films in the future. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillet were integrated in 2020, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with the previous screenwriter Kevin williamson executive production. It has been a long and difficult road for this fifth installment to be projected on screens, but it already seems to be worth it. Check out the poster below. Scream will hit theaters on January 14, 2022 with its trailer debuting ahead of the 25th anniversary screenings of Wes craventhe iconic slasher from: KEEP READING: From “A Nightmare on Elm Street” To “Scream”: How Wes Craven Repeatedly Evolved The Slasher Movies

