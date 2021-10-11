Lanvin Group, formerly Fosun Fashion, is recruiting new investors – WWD

Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors bringing the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to over $ 1 billion, WWD has learned.

Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based company plans to expand further into Asia and the United States, and continue to develop its portfolio of high-end and luxury brands.

“There is a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” said Joann Cheng, president of Lanvin Group, in an interview. “We still have 90 percent of sales coming from overseas markets. China only accounts for 10% of fashion revenue.

Its latest round of funding raised around $ 150 million and called on two strategic investors – Japan’s Itochu Corp. and Chinese high-end shoe maker Stella International – as well as private equity firm Xizhi Capital.

Fine details of the investments were not disclosed, but Cheng noted that Fosun International Ltd. remained the majority shareholder.

This development follows the announcement in April that Fosun had formed a strategic alliance with e-commerce company Baozun, performance marketing company Activation Group and other industry players to strengthen its ability to capture growing demand for luxury brands in China. As part of this partnership, Baozun and Activation have both become minority shareholders and privileged partners of all the brands in the Lanvin Group portfolio.

In total, the two fundraisers brought in around $ 300 million for the Lanvin Group, funds that will be used to grow the five brands in its portfolio – Lanvin, Sergio Rossi, Wolford, St. John and Caruso – and its treasure. of war for possible acquisitions. .

“Our investment team is open to all opportunities,” said Cheng. “We continue to look for brands with a strong DNA and heritage. We are also open to new brands, given the rapid pace of the industry.

She said the Lanvin Group intended to focus on the high-end and luxury markets, but mentioned that leather accessories and fashion technology were among the categories of special interest.

The group has so far brought together companies with strong know-how and integrated factories. When he bought Sergio Rossi in June, Cheng said he would leverage the company’s advanced manufacturing for some Lanvin Group brands and collaborations.

Cheng said Hong Kong-based Stella International, specializing in sportier footwear and manufacturing for brands such as Off-White, Prada, Balmain and Balenciaga, would offer Lanvin Group its “industry expertise” as a strategic partner and would help him develop sneaker capsules. for some of its brands, for example.

“Most of our manufacturing is based in Europe, and we are now looking for the best manufacturing partners globally,” Cheng noted on a Zoom call.

At the same time, Itochu will help the Lanvin Group brands to penetrate the Japanese market. At present, Sergio Rossi has the strongest foothold in the island nation, with two flagship stores, five outlets and 15 in-store boutiques.

Itochu is a long-standing partner of Lanvin, owner and operator of the brand in Japan since 2004. It also launched the Lanvin collection in Blue for the Japanese market. But there are no Lanvin stores in Japan – a Tokyo site closed in 2019 – and only wholesale distribution for Caruso and Wolford.

Cheng noted that Irvine, Calif. Based St. John is not yet present in Japan, but has potential with its “classic knitwear for professional women.” It is an interesting brand for the Japanese market.

Itochu was founded in 1858 and is the third largest trading company in Japan. It has the license for Paul Smith, Laura Ashley, Converse, Vivienne Westwood and others.

It is understood that Itochu can help the Lanvin Group to find first-rate outlets and supply partners.

Cheng described vast opportunities for the Lanvin Group brands to geographically expand their commercial footprint – particularly in emerging and established Asian markets and the United States, while continuing to strengthen their presence in Europe – and to optimize a digital and omnichannel approach. Launching new product categories is another line of growth, she said, floating Lanvin beauty products as a future extension of the historic French fashion house, founded in 1889.

In the past 15 months, the group has opened 25 stores around the world, including 19 in Greater China. Most of the stores are for Lanvin, while Caruso just christened its first location in Shanghai earlier this month.

The group is “adapting store locations for all brands,” Cheng noted. For example, it recently closed an underperforming store in St. John, Hawaii, and Lanvin consolidated its men’s and women’s stores into one location on Madison Avenue in New York City.

The five brands of the Lanvin Group cover some 200 retail stores and 1,000 points of sale in more than 60 countries, according to company counts.

While declining to discuss numbers, Cheng trumpeted the resilience of his brands through the pandemic and reported triple-digit growth for Lanvin and Wolford in China over the past 12 months.

“You can feel the momentum. This is one of the reasons why we decided to rethink the group and call it Lanvin Group, ”she said.

Other strategic partners of the Lanvin Group include K11, the lifestyle brand and luxury shopping center operator, and Neo-Concept Group, a manufacturer of sustainable clothing.

“By leveraging the best resources of its alliance partners, the Lanvin Group has strengthened product development and manufacturing operations across its portfolio, as well as the advanced digital and e-commerce capabilities of its brands. portfolio, ”the group said in a statement.

Fosun International Ltd., active in the healthcare, real estate and mining sectors, formed its fashion group in 2017 to capture the sparkling demand for luxury goods, acquiring Lanvin a year later.

“Fosun has consistently capitalized on high growth sectors and has a proven track record in building consumer-centric ecosystems,” said Guo Guangchang, president and co-founder of Fosun International Ltd., saying that Lanvin Group “is doing well. positioned to harness resilient demand. for luxury goods around the world, especially in China.

