Fosun Fashion Group becomes Lanvin Group

SHANGHAI, October 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Fosun Fashion Group, the global luxury fashion group, today announced its rebranding to “Lanvin Group”. Lanvin, founded in 1889, is the oldest operating French luxury fashion house, recognized worldwide for its iconic heritage and timeless designs. The rebranding to Lanvin Group illustrates the group’s clear vision to build a global portfolio of iconic luxury fashion brands as it embarks on a new phase of growth both globally and in China. The new brand image of the Lanvin Group and a new website will be unveiled in the coming months.

Behind the decision to rename the Lanvin Group, there is a strong conviction that the spirit and philosophy of Jeanne Lanvin when she started her business, the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, openness and sense of life that have helped build Lanvin over the past 132 years remain as strong as ever and will be at the heart of the The group’s continued success as it enters the next phase of its global expansion development.

The Lanvin Group is also pleased to announce two new strategic investors, the Japanese commercial conglomerate ITOCHU Corporation (8001.T), and the developer and manufacturer of luxury footwear Stella International (1836.HK), as well as Xizhi Capital, a private equity group with experience in China in various sectors including fashion and consumption. The last round of table ended with a post-currency valuation of more than US $ 1 billion, bringing to about $ 300 million.

Lanvin Group also welcomes ITOCHU Corporation and Stella International to its one-of-a-kind strategic alliance of multi-billion dollar powerhouses operating in different segments of the luxury fashion value chain, which has partnered with Lanvin Group to boost the growth of China and overseas.

The Lanvin Group was established by Fosun International Limited (0656.HK) in 2017 to take advantage of the growing global demand for luxury fashion, particularly in the China Marlet. Fosun International ranks 459e on the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021, managing more than $ 120 billion in total assets. Fosun has established several leading consumer companies in the market, such as Fosun Tourism Group (1992.HK), Fosun Pharma (2196.HK and 600196.SHA) and Yuyuan Tourist Mart (600655.SH).

Today, the portfolio of brands emblematic of the Lanvin Group’s heritage covers a wide range of luxury fashion categories, including the French fashion house Lanvin, Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio rossi, Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford, iconic American brand of women’s clothing St. John Knits, and Italian manufacturer of high-end men’s clothing Caruso. These five brands have over 390 years of combined history and have a large global presence in more than 60 countries with more than 1,000 points of sale, 200 retail stores and 3,500 employees around the world. Over the past 15 months, the Lanvin Group has opened 25 additional stores around the world, including 19 in Greater China.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman and Co-Founder of Fosun International Limited,commented, “Fosun has consistently capitalized on high growth industries and has a proven track record in building consumer-centric ecosystems. The Lanvin Group is poised to become the next in a line of industry champions. The group is well positioned to harness resilient demand. for luxury goods around the world, especially in China, where Fosun and its partners have unparalleled access and experience in growing international consumer brands in the world’s largest consumer market. “

Commenting on the last roundtable of the Lanvin Group, M / s. Joann cheng, Chairman of the Lanvin Group, said: “We welcome our new investors and our strategic alliance with ITOCHU and Stella International, alongside our other partners, in creating a unique ecosystem to generate synergies and sustainable growth in the our entire portfolio. The Lanvin Group will draw on the market expertise of ITOCHU and Stella International, our know-how and our resources in the categories of luxury footwear and textiles to strengthen our global supply chain and our capacities to This will not only allow our portfolio brands to gain a solid foothold in the Japan market and expand their product offering, but also enable them to meet the growing demand for luxury both globally and in China. ”

Sir. Masahiro Morofuji, general manager and president of the textile company of ITOCHU Corporation, said, “We are delighted to partner with Fosun and join their strategic alliance within the fashion industry. We believe that with our vast resources and experiences as a global company, we have a lot to offer the Lanvin Group and their future. efforts.”

Sir. Stephen chi, CEO of Stella International,said, “Lanvin Group’s strategic alliance is unique in the global luxury fashion industry. We are delighted to be a part of it and to be able to offer our integrated capabilities in the design, development and manufacture of luxury sneakers to our partner brands.

Lanvin Group’s strategic partners within the alliance are champions in their respective fields, working together and complementing each other, with a shared vision to enable brands to achieve sustainable growth. The group’s other alliance partners include K11, the global premium lifestyle brand and luxury shopping mall operator under New World Development Company Limited (0017.HK); Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 09991.HK), the world’s leading business partner of more than 280 fashion, luxury and other brands in China; Activation group (9919.HK), the leading interactive data performance marketing group for fashion and luxury brands in the largest China; and Neo-Concept Group, the leading clothing manufacturer with over thirty years of experience in innovative and sustainable textiles and fashion.

Leveraging the best resources of its alliance partners, the Lanvin Group has strengthened product development and manufacturing operations across its portfolio and the advanced digital and e-commerce capabilities of its portfolio brands. This unique strategic alliance will continue to play a critical role in the expansion of the Lanvin Group as it drives the growth of the existing portfolio while exploring opportunities to invest in more global luxury fashion brands and further accelerate growth.

Luxury demand remains resilient throughout the pandemic

The Lanvin Group benefits from the diversity of fashion categories across its portfolio, which offers both significant growth opportunities and resilience throughout the fashion cycle. The group will continue to develop this diversified luxury portfolio with a growth strategy anchored in geo-expansion, channel activation and category development.

Ms. Cheng, concluded: “The pandemic has already shown that fashion houses are incredibly resilient, even in the most difficult times. As the world emerges from the pandemic, we believe the demand for luxury fashion products will remain strong and continue to thrive over the years. to come.”

Lanvin Group, formerly known as Fosun Fashion Group, is the world’s leading luxury fashion group anchored in China, manager of iconic brands around the world including Lanvin, Sergio rossi, Wolford, St. John Knits and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, the Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth with strategic investments, operational support and an intimate understanding of the fastest growing brands. luxury fashion markets around the world.

