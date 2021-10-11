Tess Daly wows Strictly fans in black dress inspired by Reiss’ tuxedo





Tess Daly looked elegant for the second Strictly Come Dancing results show in the series. (Getty Images) The publishers of Yahoo Lifes are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. It looks like Tess Daly decided to take inspiration from Claudia Winkleman’s book, after the latter was impressed with a chic LBD during last night’s episode of Come dance strictly. Tonight the presenter, 52, opted for a black tuxedo-inspired midi dress for the second results show in the series which saw actress Katie McGlynn and pro Gorka Marquez knocked out after their performance at the “Movies”. Week “. Her sleek, sleeveless dress comes from a high-end chain Reiss, where it costs 225 and is currently available from size 4 to 12. The “Cécile” dress is described on the brand’s website as featuring satin lapels, a double-breasted button-down front and a subtle slit at the back. Daly accessorized her with a pair of nude square-toed heels from Dune and large earrings from The Hoop Station. Captioning a picture of her stylish ensemble, the mum-of-two wrote, “Movie week has been an absolute year. Hope you enjoyed the show! It’s time for results!” Her outfit choice was popular with social media users, who left over 5,000 likes. One person told her “you look gorgeous” while another commented, “I love the outfit. And the heels.” While Daly may have channeled a classic party look, her co-host Claudia Winkleman stepped out in a more quirky ensemble. The star, 49, donned a bright dark-colored cardigan, along with shorts and a pair of heels. On last night’s episode of the BBC’s hit show, Winkleman impressed with tight, shoulderless number of Zara. While the high street dress costs just 89.99, it’s currently sold out in all sizes on the Spanish chain’s website. To finish off her chic ensemble, Winkleman opted for a pair of eye-catching bright red heels from luxury shoe brand Manolo Blahnik and hoop earrings from jewelry brand Optiumberg. The story continues Meanwhile, co-star Daly was dazzled in a glamorous lilac floor-length Greek-style gown, complete with a thigh slit. The presenter accessorized her sleek blonde locks with purple eyeshadow and a pair of nude strappy heels. It was one of the most colorful looks worn by Vernon Kay’s wife so far, following a range of black, tan, and cream. Look at: Celebrity Wedding Dresses

