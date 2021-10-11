Billy Porter: “Dream the impossible, because the impossible is possible”

‘Pose’ star Billy Porter said, “The calls I get now are for me to be Billy – the Billy that has been rejected for decades. They want me to appear in my dresses, they want me to be Billy. I show up in my dresses, they want me to show myself in my wings. ”

Correspondent Seth Doane asked, “Does this surprise you? “

“Yes, that surprises me! I spent the first 20 years of my career trying to be masculine enough to be able to eat!”

He’s got an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony, but long before he turned heads on the red carpet, Porter was getting the kind of attention he was getting. not want to.

“I was born homosexual,” he said. “I was born gay and I was effeminate.”

And, he says, he was repeatedly beaten by his classmates: “And it was always torment, like, having to go to school every day; ‘So what’s going to happen? happen today? ‘ Until the fifth year talent show. “

That’s when people said “Wow”.

“And then all of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh, well, you know, leave him alone – he can sing!’ That was my cue. I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, well, let me sing! Let me keep singing so I can stop being beaten!’ He laughed.

Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winning actor-dancer-singer-director (and now writer) Billy Porter. CBS News



He didn’t stop singing, whether in leading roles on Broadway, in the movies, or in a recording studio in his hometown of Pittsburgh, where he had returned to direct a movie and was finishing his pop single, ” Children “. This song will be released this week.

Her memoir, “Unprotected,” comes out later this month.

Doane has found a grateful man to juggle the demands of stardom. “I believe in going through open doors and smashing other people,” the actor said.

“How is it that all of this is happening at the same time?” “

“I’ve been preparing for this a long time, so I’m ready. I’m 52 and I’m built on ways that allow me to enjoy it.”

Of these industry awards, he received the most recent Emmy, for his role in Netflix’s “Pose,” in which he plays Pray Tell, a flamboyant emcee who runs trans and queer nightlife in the world. 1980s in New York.

This is not the kind of role he could have imagined as a child who grew up in a religious family and was sent to a psychologist. “He said to my mom – in front of me – ‘Oh, Billy’s fine, he’s just, you know, you just need a man in the house, teach him to be more of a man. That’s all. . ‘

Abrams



“So, in less than a year, my mother had met and married my stepfather, who then started assaulting me from the time I was seven to twelve. And in my mind, I thought that those were my ‘man lessons’, “Because it was, wasn’t it? Is that what he’s here for?”

Doane asked, “Did you know you were being abused? “

“No. I didn’t realize it was abuse until I hit my late twenties.”

“You are telling the story now with such force.”

“I had 40 years to get over that, you know? Porter said. “It’s a devastating trauma.”

He found safe haven at a high school for the performing arts in Pittsburgh. He said, “It saved my life. I was able to use my art to heal my trauma.

In search of bigger stages, he saved up to go to auditions and, after several appearances on Broadway shows, he became a star as the drag diva Lola in “Kinky Boots”, winning, in 2013 , both Tony and the Grammy.

Porter said: “After learning that my homosexuality and femininity would be my responsibility, ‘Kinky Boots’ came along.!”

These platform boots are always a must have. Standing next to Doane he said: “We’re actually the same height in real life, but I like being able to see…”

“But aren’t you wearing this to the grocery store?” Doane asked.

“No!” he’s laughing.

CBS News



And her style has become part of her signature.

Billy Porter (with correspondent Seth Doane, left) in front of a mural of Porter, painted by artist Camerin “Camo” Nesbit, under the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh. CBS News



In front of a street mural in Pittsburgh, Doane said, “I guess you know you did it when you have a mural.”

“Really good – it really looks like me!” Porter said. “And it’s really, you know, one of my red carpet ‘murder’ moments.”

Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images



Porter said: “I had no idea my fashion choices could spark a cultural conversation.”

“What do you think this conversation is?”

“You know, this gender attachment that we have for clothes – women wearing men’s clothes is good, it’s powerful; a man puts on a dress, and it’s ‘disgusting’.”

“And you want to change that? Doane asked.

” Yeah ! What does one say ? “

Actor-singer Billy Porter arrives for the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images



He says that being “fabulous” and “serious” should not be seen as mutually exclusive.

Billy Porter with a fan in Pittsburgh. CBS News



Porter’s message resonates, and we’ve found that his fans want more than just a selfie. A passerby in the street said, “Hi, please kiss me! Please I love you so much!

“I love you too!” Porter said.

But for someone credited with “authenticity,” Porter has been living with a secret since being diagnosed with HIV in 2007. “It was devastating,” he said. “It almost got me out, it really did.”

“And you kept him quiet?”

“And I kept him silent for 14 years.”

Because? “Shame,” Porter said. “I am a certain age. I was supposed to know better. How did it happen ?

But when this role in “Pose” arrived, playing an HIV positive character, he recognized another opportunity to find a little relief through his art: “I made the decision to let my Pray Tell character represent healing. from Billy. “

And this spring, he revealed his diagnosis, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “Here is the information. It’s no secret. I am completely transparent and have laid it all bare.”

Billy Porter finds strength in control of the narrative and the freedom to be and celebrate who he is. The most important role for him now is to inspire.

“What this moment taught me is to dream the impossible, because the impossible is possible,” he said. “This is possible. If you had told me in 1982 that my black church sissy would be famous for being a sissy, I would have laughed at you! You know what I mean?”

Doane said: “You can convey so much just with one look, one eyebrow raised!”

“She’s old, bitch!” I’ve been doing this for a long time, honey. I am not new to this!



