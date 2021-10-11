Recap: Jamaica 0, Canada 0





The result keeps Canada undefeated (one win, four draws) in their first five octagonal games, as they come home to complete the October international window against Panama on Wednesday. Jamaica, meanwhile, will be content with a draw against a strong Canadian side, but remain chasing their first win more than a third of the way in the 14-game quest for a place in Qatar 2022.

Canada could leave Kingston feeling they should have scored three points, as Liam Millar, seeking his first goal in a Canada shirt, had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 60th minute after the cross. ‘Alphonso Davies.

The Bayern Munich star had a good run into the box before making a pass in front of the goal, where it was greeted by Millar, who appeared to be watching the open net. However, Philadelphia Union goalie Andre Blake, who was initially beaten on the play, rushed to make an exceptional save, forcing a corner and keeping the game goalless.

Minutes before Millar’s chance, Jamaica thought they had their own green light. On a free kick, Toronto FC defenseman Kemar Lawrence whipped a cross into the Canadian box which was greeted by the header of Junior Flemmings, whose effort beat everyone except the far post.

With both teams pushing for a late winner, most of the action took place in the second half. The opening 45’s best chance, however, came in the 15th minute when Davies received a cut from Millar at the top of the Jamaican box but sparked his efforts just past the post, summing up the night for the two teams.

