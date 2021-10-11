The Paris Fashion Week trends that obsess us





Fashion Month officially ended on October 5, 2021. Heartbreaking, we know it. And closing a dazzling series of spring / summer looks is, as always, Paris Fashion Week. The elite of the design world delivered with force, going all out for the latest catwalks with structured silhouettes and bold graphic prints. But it was the beauty looks that really stole the show. From lived texture to super soaked locks, PFW hair was definitely the highlight of this week. Discover all the must-see trends with our roundup below! 1. Bob restless Texture to the touch has taken center stage at Lacoste. These blunt but soft ends definitely inspire us to make the chop. (via Getty) 2. Ornate accessories Louis Vuitton knows a thing or two about the drama. This opulent beaded headdress gives us a twist of the 1920s. (via Getty) 3. Deep side part Miu Miu was giving us a gritty but structured ’90s energy with her Spring / Summer 2022 line. That deep and shiny side part was one of the highlights of the track. (via Getty) 4. Texture lived Chanel opted for classic French girls’ beauty for this week’s show, going for natural waves and perfectly lived-in texture. (via Getty) 5. Vintage bucket hat Hats were the name of the game in this year’s Fashion Month. Giambattista Valli completed his collection with a set of minimalist bobs. (via Getty) 6. Mod Pixies This magnificent harvest gives us energy to Edie Sedgwick, Andy-Warhol-superstars. Let Shang Xia take the hair of the track to the next level. (via Getty) 7. 70s blonde Great color inspiration from the Givenchy Spring / Summer 2022 collection. This perfectly sunny blonde is just radiant. (via Getty) 8. Palace pony A 1700s aesthetic for the modern world. A bulky, side-swept, low-cut pony is worthy of absolute royalty. (via Getty) 9. Classic bangs Dior went for the beauty classics of the catwalks, pairing cat eyes with textured straight bangs. (via Getty) 10. wet hair From the totally soaked strands of the Jean Paul Gaultier show to the half-wet half-dry waves of the Lanvin collection, it’s clear that the wet hair trend is here to stay. (via Getty) Wondering which NYFW hair trends we loved? Discover the looks we are already wearing HERE!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://maneaddicts.com/paris-fashion-week-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

