WWE News: Vince McMahon wanted the Settlers to dress like Hugh Hefner

Former WWE Epico and Primo stars The Colons brought up a gadget idea Vince McMahon had for them, which almost made them throw up.

Speaking on the This is the ’90s wrestling podcast, the duo said McMahon wanted them to be the “Puerto Rican Playboys,” where they had a ring that looked like what Playboy founder Hugh Hefner would wear with the one Goldust used.

One of the many times we got hot they came up with this gadget. We were supposed to be the Puerto Rican Playboys. Were at the office and Vince said, Yeah, you’re handsome guys. You are Puerto Rican, I want you to dress like Hugh Hefner. It was like a mix of Hugh Hefner and Goldust. You are going to wear black and gold.

“Me and Primo looked, we almost threw up there. Here’s your gadget, they had equipment and everything. We had the black and gold dress like Hugh Hefner. And we were going to be in the Goldusts color palette. Epico Colon (H / T SeScoops)

Luckily for The Colons, Vince McMahon decided to remove the gadget just two hours before a show because he felt it might not be appropriate for TV.

The Colonial Race in WWE

True cousins ​​Primo and Epico Colon began their WWE journey in 2011 and spent nine years as a team. Primo Colon began his WWE career in 2007, while Epico began in 2010.

The duo wrestled under a mask as Los Matadores and followed suit reusing their old gadget as The Shining Stars. During their final years in WWE, they wrestled as The Colons before being fired by the company last year as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.

Primo has won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, one with Carlito and the other with Epico.

