WWE News: Vince McMahon wanted the Settlers to dress like Hugh Hefner

Former WWE Epico and Primo stars The Colons brought up a gadget idea Vince McMahon had for them, which almost made them throw up.
Speaking on the This is the ’90s wrestling podcast, the duo said McMahon wanted them to be the “Puerto Rican Playboys,” where they had a ring that looked like what Playboy founder Hugh Hefner would wear with the one Goldust used.
One of the many times we got hot they came up with this gadget. We were supposed to be the Puerto Rican Playboys. Were at the office and Vince said, Yeah, you’re handsome guys. You are Puerto Rican, I want you to dress like Hugh Hefner. It was like a mix of Hugh Hefner and Goldust. You are going to wear black and gold.
“Me and Primo looked, we almost threw up there. Here’s your gadget, they had equipment and everything. We had the black and gold dress like Hugh Hefner. And we were going to be in the Goldusts color palette. Epico Colon (H / T SeScoops)
Luckily for The Colons, Vince McMahon decided to remove the gadget just two hours before a show because he felt it might not be appropriate for TV.
The Colonial Race in WWE
True cousins Primo and Epico Colon began their WWE journey in 2011 and spent nine years as a team. Primo Colon began his WWE career in 2007, while Epico began in 2010.
The duo wrestled under a mask as Los Matadores and followed suit reusing their old gadget as The Shining Stars. During their final years in WWE, they wrestled as The Colons before being fired by the company last year as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts.
Read also
Primo has won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, one with Carlito and the other with Epico.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos